President Donald Trump declared on Friday that Israel is “prohibited” from bombing Lebanon after he celebrated the announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open.”

In a Friday morning Truth Social post, the president announced that the United States will “get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.”

He also wrote that the United States will separately be working with Lebanon, which has faced strikes from Israel, even after the United States announced its own Iran ceasefire recently. He also vowed to deal with the Hezbollah situation “in an appropriate manner,” misspelling the terror group’s name as “Hezboolah.”

Trump wrote:

The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT

In a followup post, Trump clarified, “Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!”

Also on Truth Social, Trump celebrated the announcement that the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply runs through, is “completely open.” Iran has reportedly been attacking and charging tolls to cargo ships following strikes from Israel and the United States.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE,” he posted in all caps. “THANK YOU!”

The post came moments after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

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