Department of Justice prosecutors failed on Tuesday to secure an indictment against multiple Democratic lawmakers, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the situation, that prosecutors, led by United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, failed to get a grand jury to get behind their indictment. NBC News also reported the story.

The lawmakers included in the video are: Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D- MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Chris Deluzio (D- PA).

All of the lawmakers are veterans of the military or intelligence community.

In the video in question, the lawmakers urged military service members to not follow illegal orders. They also referred to threats to the Constitution within the country.

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said.

Trump and others accused the lawmakers of promoting treason.

“IT WASN’T, AND IT NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in November.

In another post, Trump warned that sedition is “punishable by DEATH.”

Kelly announced last month that he filed a civil suit against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who took action against Kelly to reduce his rank and pension based on the video.

“Pete Hegseth is coming after what I earned through my twenty-five years of military service, in violation of my rights as an American, as a retired veteran, and as a United States Senator whose job is to hold him—and this or any administration—accountable,” Kelly said in a statement. “His unconstitutional crusade against me sends a chilling message to every retired member of the military: if you speak out and say something that the President or Secretary of Defense doesn’t like, you will be censured, threatened with demotion, or even prosecuted.”

