CNN host Kate Bolduan was shocked on Thursday when data expert Harry Enten showed her that President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropped among young men.

Enten joined OutFront to discuss the upcoming UFC event held in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. Bolduan asked Enten about the popularity of UFC in light of the millions in expected losses the league is set to incur from the event.

“I mean, UFC is huge now. One way to put it into some perspective for you, right, is how many people tuned in to the initial event on Paramount+. It was 5 million people who tuned in. To give you an idea, so far in the NHL playoffs this year, from rounds one and two, the average game is getting 3.3 million average viewership,” he said. “Now, you know that’s not exactly apples to apples, but it does suggest, and what a lot of the polling suggests as well, is that UFC right now is like the number four sport in America, right? It’s football, baseball, basketball, and then UFC. It’s huge.”

Bolduan then pointed to UFC’s dominant demographic, young men, and their role in electing Trump to his second term in office, asking Enten how the president was currently faring among that group. Enten, in his response, showed a graphic demonstrating the president’s steep decline in popularity among men under thirty– an image Bolduan said she originally thought was incorrect because it was so staggering.

Read their exchange below:

ENTEN: So, you know, as you mentioned, you know, you look at the polling, you see that, you know, the younger fans, it tends to be younger folks, younger men specifically, who are the big fans of UFC. And Donald Trump, of course, put up a historic performance with them back in the 2024 election for a Republican candidate for president. He actually won them. He won men under the age of thirty by a point. Look at his net approval rating now, though, with them. Oh my goodness gracious. BOLDUAN: Oh, gosh. ENTEN: He is– BOLDUAN: I was literally about to ask you if that was a typo. ENTEN: No, that is not a typo. Me and my crack crew spend many hours on those slides, and we can tell you that is not a typo. That is a fifty-six point move against the president of the United States among young men who helped put him over the top in the election. And now he is very much struggling with them. Maybe that’s part of the reason why he wants to put on an event like this, to try and connect with some of them.

Watch above via CNN.

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