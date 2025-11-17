JUST IN: Trump’s FEMA Chief Resigns After Only Six Months

David Richardson, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has submitted his resignation after just six months on the job.

The Department of Homeland Security told CNN that Richardson gave two weeks’ notice on Monday, which takes him to the end of hurricane season.

MS Now’s Laura Barron-Lopez reported on Richardson’s “rocky tenure.”

“FEMA employees have not necessarily been supportive of him atop the role as acting director of FEMA,” Barron-Lopez said. She continued:

He made news when, at the beginning, he came in and held an all-hands meeting with FEMA employees and essentially said that he and he alone spoke for FEMA. He said that that he was the one who was fully in charge, and that he wanted people to be paying attention to him directly. But after the floods in Texas over the summer and other emergencies that that were facing the agency, FEMA employees have essentially felt as though he was an absent leader and not someone who is necessarily as hands-on as he said.

Barron-Lopez added that President Donald Trump and DHS head Kristi Noem have maintained that they were looking to dismantle FEMA since they came into office.

Watch the clip above via MS Now.