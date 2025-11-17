Republican Governor Bows to Trump on Gerrymandering Demand Following Social Media Attack

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (R) posted to social media on Monday and threw his full weight behind President Donald Trump’s push for the state to redraw its Congressional districts to favor Republicans – a move the state legislature blocked last week.

Trump posted to Truth Social over the weekend and expressed his anger at Indiana Republicans for not going ahead with his gerrymandering push, which has stirred controversy on both sides of the aisle and led to accusations of electoral manipulation. Texas has passed a redrawn map to eliminate up to 5 House Democrats’ seats, while California has moved to eliminate a similar number of Republican seats, if not more.

“Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats. The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it,” Trump fumed, adding:

Because of these two politically correct type “gentlemen,” and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL! California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that. It’s weak “Republicans” that cause our Country such problems — It’s why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America. Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes. Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing! Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED. Indiana is a State with strong, smart, and patriotic people. They want us to see our Country WIN, and want to, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW! If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.

Braun appeared to take the threat seriously and on Monday wrote, “I just had a great call with President Trump! I told him I remain committed to standing with him on the critical issue of passing fair maps in Indiana to ensure the MAGA agenda is successful in Congress. Indiana’s State Legislators must show up for work and take a public vote for fair maps to counter the gerrymandering in California and Illinois. But the Indiana State Senate is hiding behind closed doors and refusing to even bring redistricting to a vote. Hoosiers deserve to know where their legislators stand and expect them to show up for work, not walk out and hide in the dark.”

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (R) also fell into line right away, replying to Braun’s post, “I stand united with President Trump and Governor Braun!”

