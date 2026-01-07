JUST IN: US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker in North Atlantic

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted dramatic footage of the moment US Coast Guard aided by military assets seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, ending a two week pursuit after a failed attempt to take the vessel on December 20, when the vessel was apparently bound for Venezuela.

One US official briefed on the operation told the New York Times under condition of anonymity that the Coast Guard boarded the ship without incident and encountered no resistance or hostility from the crew, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military operation.

The ship was sailing between Iceland and Britain when it was boarded.

In a statement posted on X, the US military confirmed the move, which comes days after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and after the tanker evaded earlier enforcement efforts in the Caribbean linked to allegedly violating Venezuelan oil sanctions.

This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland.

Noem followed by posting footage of the operation to X, warning “the world’s criminals are on notice”:

In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two "ghost fleet" tanker ships— one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean. Both vessels —the Motor Tanker Bella I and the Motor…

The tanker, formerly known as the Bella 1, later appeared on the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping on Dec. 31 as a Russian vessel, according to ABC News, under the new name of Marinera. The ship’s crew also reportedly painted a Russian flag on the ship to signify its new identification.

Russia had dispatched at least one naval ship to rendezvous with and escort the tanker earlier in its voyage, but two US officials told the New York Times that no Russian ships were nearby when the Coast Guard boarded the tanker, avoiding the risk of a direct standoff between American and Russian forces.

Russian state media outlet Russia Today published apparent images showing a helicopter approaching the tanker and said it appeared US forces were attempting to board the ship.

In a statement to the state news agency TASS, Russia’s foreign ministry insisted the tanker was operating in full compliance with international maritime law and complained it was receiving increased attention from the US and NATO that was “disproportionate to its peaceful status.”