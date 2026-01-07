Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) is pessimistic that her party will be able to retain what is an extremely slender majority in the House of Representatives.

In an interview on Newsmax’s Wake Up America on Wednesday, co-host Sharla McBride asked the congresswoman about the prospects of the GOP maintaining control of the chamber following the midterm elections.

“Are you confident Republicans can hold on to the majority come November?”

Mace, in response, was candid.

“Well, no, I’m actually not,” Mace said. “I feel like we could do a lot more. We don’t have a lot of time to, I believe, implement all of Donald Trump’s agenda. Republican primaries start in March — Texas is one of the earliest states. And I don’t believe we’ve done enough.”

Part of the reason the midterms figure to be so challenging for Republicans is the exodus of sitting members like Mace herself. The South Carolina congresswoman is not seeking re-election — opting instead to run for governor of the Palmetto state. Mace is one of 25 sitting House Republicans not running for re-election.

In an effort to mitigate the losses typically experienced by the party in power during a midterm cycle, President Donald Trump has encouraged gerrymandering efforts across the country to re-draw districts in such a way as to gain seats for the GOP.

These efforts have had mixed results — and many experts believe Republican gains have been minimal.

Still, Mace believes that if Republicans want to stay in power, they need to follow Trump.

“Everything he has said has been the best idea for the country,” Mace said. “He’s gonna go down as the best president of the United States. But I don’t wanna see the House or the Senate — particularly the Senate, which is the bottleneck right now — holding up his agenda and ensuring that we don’t win the House. I’m very concerned about the midterms.”

