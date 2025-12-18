Kamala Harris Defends Biden Admin’s Decision Not to Release Epstein Files

Former Vice President Kamala Harris defended the Biden administration’s decision not to the Department of Justice files pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case as “right” on Wednesday night, framing it as a principled stand for the independence of the justice system ahead of Friday’s mandated release.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Democrat was asked about a new federal law requiring the Department of Justice to release the vast archive of investigative material tied to Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died in 2019. but whose connection to presidents, celebrities, and foreign elites has resulted in prevailing public intrigue.

The documents are due to be made public by Friday after veto-proof majorities in Congress forced the issue through last month, which was signed off on by President Donald Trump.

Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel about the pending release, Harris cast doubt on whether the current DOJ would fully comply, accusing Trump of exerting pressure on federal institutions.

“You know, what he has done to treat the Department of Justice as his personal law firm is criminal in proportion to what it’s supposed to be and that it is supposed to be an independent body that does justice and blindfolded in terms of for whom, but for the country,” Harris said.

She continued: “They’re supposed to operate without favor or fear and what this Department of Justice has done – so, I don’t know that they are going to do what they’re saying they’re going to do, which is release all of the documents that the American people have right to see.”

“But I will commend Republicans in Congress, those who have stood up to say release the file,” she added.

Pressed on why the Biden administration itself did not push for disclosure while in office, particularly during an election cycle dominated by Trump, Harris acknowledged the political cost but insisted the separation was deliberate.

“To give you an answer that will not satisfy your curiosity, I will tell you, we, perhaps to our damage, but we strongly and rightly believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did. We absolutely adhered to that and it was right to do that,” she replied.

She added: “The Justice Department would make its decisions independent of any political or personal vendetta or or concern that we may have and that’s the way it worked.”

Watch above via ABC.