Kamala Harris Gets Behind Jasmine Crockett in Texas Primary With Last-Minute Robocall Push

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a late intervention in Texas’s closely fought Democratic Senate primary, recording a robocall urging voters to back Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) in the race’s final stretch against her state representative rival James Talarico.

The automated message, first shared by the The Texas Tribune, lands on the last day of early voting and just days before Democrats choose their nominee to challenge Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

“Hi, this is Kamala Harris and I’m calling to encourage you to please go vote for my friend Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic Primary,” the message begins. “Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate. Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.”

Harris closed declaring: “It’s time to turn Texas blue,” encouraging voters to cast an early ballot Friday or vote in person on Election Day.

The Tribune noted that Harris has only intervened in two primaries in 2024, involving close allies. Crockett served as a national co-chair of Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign and spoke at the Democratic National Convention that year. She has described Harris as both mentor and confidante in interviews, saying she sought her advice before entering the Senate race in December.

Talarico’s campaign, meanwhile, has pushed praise he received last year from former President Barack Obama, who described him “a really talented young man.”

Talarico made headlines in recent weeks after The Late Show host Stephen Colbert claimed CBS told him not to broadcast their interview, which the network denied, and after FCC chairman Brendan Carr confirmed a probe into ABC’s The View for staging its own interview with him weeks apart from Crockett.

