FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, laid out the case that she is the target of a foreign influence operation that involves some major MAGA figures.

In a 13-part post to X on Wednesday evening, Wilkins claimed there is a “foreign-linked influence network” working to create “chaos” in the Republican Party. She further claimed she knows this has been going on for 22 months.

She then broke down engagement numbers from July 2025 when she was accused of being a “Mossad spy” and “honeypot” by some. Wilkins previously sued former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin for alleging she was some kind of Israeli agent meant to influence Patel.

She wrote:

The data shows 3.1 million retweet engagements. 80% of all activity was pure amplification. 659 accounts retweeted the same post. Some retweeted 1 second apart — fifteen pairs retweeted within 10 seconds of each other. When content spreads organically, timing is random. People check their feeds at different moments. They don’t retweet the same post within seconds of strangers they’ve never met. 54 retweets in a single hour at peak. 863,568 total retweet engagements in this chapter alone. That’s not a conversation. That’s a weapon.

She went on to link MAGA figures like retired Gen. Mike Flynn to this alleged foreign operation. On Flynn, Wilkins focused on his role as senior advisor to the group Catholics for Catholics.

(3/13) The network has a trail. Catholics for Catholics lists Gen. Michael Flynn as 'Current Senior Advisor' on their own website. Flynn is the anchor of a digital infrastructure that has been repeatedly activated — at every major Republican fracture point — over 22 months of… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026

(5/13) Chapter 2. July 2025. A coordinated narrative falsely identifies the FBI Director's girlfriend as a Mossad honeypot. The origin post — from a supplement influencer with 1.1 million followers built through the COVID medical freedom movement — gets a labeled… pic.twitter.com/TdKp9552EV — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026

She also targeted Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent, accusing them of being central to creating Republican Party “chaos.” All have opposed President Donald Trump on issues like Iran.

(7/13) Chapter 3. September 2025. Charlie Kirk is assassinated. Within hours, Candace Owens publicly attributes the killing to Israel and targets Kirk's widow by name. Many of the same accounts active in the July 2025 honeypot chapter activate immediately. A moment of natural… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026

(8/13) Chapter 4. March 17, 2026. Joe Kent resigns as NCTC Director. That same day Catholics for Catholics — a Flynn associated organization — announces Kent at their Washington gala. Within 24 hours: Tucker Carlson interview. Within 72 hours: Kent on stage with Flynn and Candace… pic.twitter.com/rF8uVFtYLg — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026

“The goal of this operation is not to win a political argument, but to make the fractures feel permanent. To make Republicans believe their movement is over. To make soldiers feel the war isn’t worth fighting. To make the government and its officials look unstable and create media that creates more problematic media,” Wilkins wrote.

(12/13) The goal of this operation is not to win a political argument, but to make the fractures feel permanent. To make Republicans believe their movement is over. To make soldiers feel the war isn't worth fighting. To make the government and its officials look unstable and… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026

MAGA, Wilkins concluded, has an “infiltration problem” and she plans to show it plainly.

(13/13) My dataset — every account, every chapter, every documented overlap — will be published in full. The methodology used the official X API. Everything here is independently verifiable. This is all I could do to protect myself, maybe others have more information that will be… pic.twitter.com/6hSmlUsy5P — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026

“This doesn’t even scratch the surface of who might be getting paid by whom – this is all matrixed publicly available information,” she wrote. “MAGA doesn’t have an approval problem. It has an infiltration problem….and it was never about me.”

In a follow-up post, Wilkins referred to the MAGA figures she called out as “grifters” and “profiteering podcasters” trying to ruin Republicans’ chances in the midterms.

Moral of the story: we have midterms to unite for. Stop fighting. The grifters trying to ruin all of what ever worked for: shape up or ship out. Vote for this country. Support our military, our law enforcement who need our support, this admin doing its best to restore common… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 25, 2026

“Moral of the story: we have midterms to unite for. Stop fighting. The grifters trying to ruin all of what ever worked for: Shape up or ship out,” she wrote. “Vote for this country. Support our military, our law enforcement who need our support, this admin doing its best to restore common sense. So we can still get rid of the deep state that still exists. We don’t need profiteering podcasters to wreck that.”

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