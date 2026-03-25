Kash Patel’s Country Singer Girlfriend Lays Out Case That Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Others Are Linked to Foreign Influence Operation
FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, laid out the case that she is the target of a foreign influence operation that involves some major MAGA figures.
In a 13-part post to X on Wednesday evening, Wilkins claimed there is a “foreign-linked influence network” working to create “chaos” in the Republican Party. She further claimed she knows this has been going on for 22 months.
She then broke down engagement numbers from July 2025 when she was accused of being a “Mossad spy” and “honeypot” by some. Wilkins previously sued former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin for alleging she was some kind of Israeli agent meant to influence Patel.
She wrote:
The data shows 3.1 million retweet engagements. 80% of all activity was pure amplification. 659 accounts retweeted the same post. Some retweeted 1 second apart — fifteen pairs retweeted within 10 seconds of each other. When content spreads organically, timing is random. People check their feeds at different moments. They don’t retweet the same post within seconds of strangers they’ve never met. 54 retweets in a single hour at peak. 863,568 total retweet engagements in this chapter alone. That’s not a conversation. That’s a weapon.
She went on to link MAGA figures like retired Gen. Mike Flynn to this alleged foreign operation. On Flynn, Wilkins focused on his role as senior advisor to the group Catholics for Catholics.
She also targeted Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent, accusing them of being central to creating Republican Party “chaos.” All have opposed President Donald Trump on issues like Iran.
“The goal of this operation is not to win a political argument, but to make the fractures feel permanent. To make Republicans believe their movement is over. To make soldiers feel the war isn’t worth fighting. To make the government and its officials look unstable and create media that creates more problematic media,” Wilkins wrote.
MAGA, Wilkins concluded, has an “infiltration problem” and she plans to show it plainly.
“This doesn’t even scratch the surface of who might be getting paid by whom – this is all matrixed publicly available information,” she wrote. “MAGA doesn’t have an approval problem. It has an infiltration problem….and it was never about me.”
In a follow-up post, Wilkins referred to the MAGA figures she called out as “grifters” and “profiteering podcasters” trying to ruin Republicans’ chances in the midterms.
“Moral of the story: we have midterms to unite for. Stop fighting. The grifters trying to ruin all of what ever worked for: Shape up or ship out,” she wrote. “Vote for this country. Support our military, our law enforcement who need our support, this admin doing its best to restore common sense. So we can still get rid of the deep state that still exists. We don’t need profiteering podcasters to wreck that.”
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