Fox News’ Lawrence Jones was shocked to hear fellow Fox host Jimmy Failla defend Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s preference for working out in jeans.

Failla joined the Fox & Friends team on Wednesday morning to discuss several topics at the end of the show, with the last being Kennedy explaining his unusual gym fashion.

“I just had a busy schedule always, so I would go hiking with my dogs in the morning and then I would go straight to the gym in my jeans and, you know, it was just a convenience to work out. And then when I was campaigning, a couple of people took pictures of me in the gym wearing jeans and I don’t know. Then I just got in too deep,” Kennedy told The Bossticks podcast this week.

Jones laughed out loud when he heard Kennedy had described himself as “in too deep,” but he was stunned to hear Failla defend rocking jeans while doing reps.

“I am actually OK with this,” Failla declared.

“What?! It’s disgusting,” Jones replied.

“I don’t like it in terms of gym etiquette, but I like it versus the alternative. If Kamala [Harris] won, your HHS secretary would be a guy wearing a dress to the gym,” Failla said. “I’m fine with a ripped HHS secretary in jeans. He can wear mop-pleated jeans like Mitt Romney. I don’t care. I just like that he’s in shape.”

“OK, but if you’re doing the leg press, I understand it —” Ainsley Earhardt began before Kilmeade expressed his own surprise at what was unfolding.

“What is this?” Brian Kilmeade asked as footage of Kennedy rock climbing in jeans played. “He’s climbing.”

“Or if you’re rock climbing, I understand it,” Earhardt continued. “But if you’re in like an aerobics class, you would burn up.”

“It’s so uncomfortable!” Jones added.

“But God love you for being thrown by the jeans,” Failla told the hosts. “This is a guy who once said, ‘I’m not worried about Covid, I did cocaine off a toilet seat. I think he’s got bigger issues than fashion.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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