King Charles Breaks Silence After Arrest of Brother Andrew in Epstein Probe: ‘The Law Must Take Its Course’

King Charles warned that the “law must take its course” in a statement Thursday issued just hours after the arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a UK police raid linked to an ongoing Jeffrey Epstein probe.

In a written statement issued after Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest, the monarch said:

I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.

Police confirmed that “a man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody” as part of an investigation into suspected “misconduct in public office.” Officers carried out the arrest at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home in Sandringham in the early morning, the day of his 66th birthday.

The move follows renewed scrutiny over the ex-prince’s links to Epstein after the Department of Justice released millions of documents in January. The files revealed more of his past contact with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex charges.

Emails published by the Justice Department also appeared to show Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded sensitive UK trade visit reports to Epstein when holding a senior government-linked role and years after the disgraced financier’s sex offense conviction.

At the time, the Mountbatten-Windsor was serving as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment, a role he held from 2001 until July 2011.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his “prince” title last year by the king, has consistently denied any financial or sexual wrongdoing.

