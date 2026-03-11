Laura Ingraham Presses Trump Cabinet Official After Iran Reportedly Struck Ships: ‘What Now?’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham interrupted Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday to press him over how the U.S. would combat Iran’s disruption of a key oil passageway.

Wright joined The Ingraham Angle to discuss the ongoing U.S. and Israeli operation, including reports that Iran had struck vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as the country continues to block enemy tankers from transporting oil.

“So, Mr. Secretary, three ships near the strait were hit by projectiles over the past 24 hours. What now?” asked Ingraham.

The secretary claimed that the move showed the “murderous” nature of the regime, continuing on the point before Ingraham interrupted him to press for an answer to her question.

Read their exchange below:

WRIGHT: Yeah. Well, what now is, I think you have seen what Iran is all about. The world is seeing what Iran is all about. When this regime took power, the first thing they did was hold 66 American hostages for over a year. Three years later, they killed hundreds of our Marines in Lebanon. All with us taking no action at all against Iran. It is a murderous, terrorist regime that’s threatened peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East for 47 years. And, as you just outlined, as they ramp up their missile program to shield a nuclear weapons development program, you simply can’t let them become this superpower that can’t be knocked off its pedestal, or else the world is forever held hostage to Iran. So I’m very proud of the president– INGRAHAM: Well, Mr. Secretary we know that. But, I’m sorry to interrupt it. Yeah, well, I said that in the angle, I couldn’t agree more. And we understand that history. It’s murderous. But what now? That’s the question again. They are launching projectiles, still, of some sort at ships. We have an insurance market that’s still messed up, even with CHUB, I know, is stepping in, a $20 billion fund. The DNC is partnering with CHUB. But, if you have crews on these ships that are afraid for their lives, how do you break this logjam in this critical wa waterway? WRIGHT: Well, the most critical thing right now is U.S. military degrading their ability to project power. Not just missiles for long range but also their assets that impede travel through the Strait of Hormuz. So it will take us some time to do that, but there is an awesome power of the U.S. Military; soldiers are doing a great job. And we are every hour of every day degrading their military ability to threaten the ships in the Strait of Hormuz. And, as you saw, we announced earlier today the president announced just recently that we will release collectively 400 million barrels. This is to tide the world over, while these flows are restricted by Iran. But ultimately, the United States military will prevail. We will end their ability to impede traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and ships will flow again.

The secretary got himself into some hot water on the subject of the Strait on Tuesday, when he posted and then deleted a tweet claiming that the U.S. Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the passage. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt corrected Wright’s false assertion later in the day, after his tweet caused further fluctuation in the already volatile oil market.

Watch above via Fox News.

