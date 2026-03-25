White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump “is doing this for you” when asked about young voters who may feel maligned about rising gas prices and the war in Iran after voting for the president in 2024.

The question was one of two asked by Gabe Fleischer of Wake Up to Politics, speaking from the briefing room’s New Media Seat, who said he was “curious what President Trump’s message would be to those voters who kind of swung into his coalition in 2024 but they don’t feel the administration is going as they expected.”

“President Trump is doing this for you,” Leavitt responded. “He is doing this for young people, so that we’re no longer threatened by a rogue terrorist regime in the Middle East, that seeks to kill the brave men and women who serve in our country in the Middle East, many of them young people themselves.”

She added: “Young men and women who served this country honorably and in uniform and have been threatened, though, and maimed by that rogue Iranian terrorist regime for 47 years.”

As for gas prices, Leavitt said the Trump administration “is going to continue to unleash American energy dominance. We’re continuing to do that every day, and we’re going to see prices at the pump go down, just as we have, because of this president.”

Leavitt also took a shot at President Joe Biden, saying that if Democrats were in control, “the gas prices would be as they were under the previous administration, the Biden administration, record highs.”

Read the exchange below:

GABE FLEISCHER: Second question: In our reporting, we speak a lot to young voters, many of them voting for President Trump for the first time in 2024, who were hoping that no more wars and to have lower prices. Now, with the war taking place and the gas prices going up, curious what President Trump’s message would be to those voters who kind of swung into his coalition in 2024 but they don’t feel the administration is going as they expected. KAROLINE LEAVITT: President Trump is doing this for you. He is doing this for young people, so that we’re no longer threatened by a rogue terrorist regime in the Middle East, that seeks to kill the brave men and women who serve in our country in the Middle East, many of them young people themselves. Young men and women who served this country honorably and in uniform and have been threatened, though, and maimed by that rogue Iranian terrorist regime for 47 years. President Trump finally had the courage to step up and do what’s right by our national security, our Homeland Security. As for the temporary short term fluctuation in gas prices, the president has said once these combat operations are over, this administration is going to continue to unleash American energy dominance. We’re continuing to do that every day, and we’re going to see prices at the pump go down, just as we have, because of this president. And don’t think for one second, if that the Democrats have their way, the gas prices would be as they were under the previous administration, the Biden administration, record highs. This president is keeping them as low as he can during this short term combat operation, and they’re going to go right back down when this is over.

Watch above via Fox News.

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