Lindsey Graham Vows to ‘Obliterate’ Iran’s Nuclear Program, Months After Trump Claimed It Was Obliterated

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared on Tuesday night that the U.S. campaign in Iran will “obliterate their nuclear program,” which the Trump administration claimed to have already done last year.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on his TV program, Graham said President Donald Trump sprang into action when he heard Iran was “close to 10 weapons.”

“When this is over, we’re going to obliterate their nuclear program, and there’s gonna be a new dawn in the Mideast,” Graham said. “President Trump, you did the right thing. God bless you.”

Trump is not Obama and Biden. So why did we act? We had to. If we waited much longer, they would have gone to 90% and the world would be held hostage. You worry about gas prices. Let me tell you what the world would be like if Iran had 10 nuclear weapons. It would be miserable. They’d hold us all hostage, and eventually they would destroy the state of Israel. One Holocaust is enough. Why is Israel been doing what they’re doing? They believe the ayatollah when he says, I want to destroy the Jewish state. I believe him when he says, death to America. Now, President Trump, thank God he was there. He’s the right guy at the right time. And when he heard they were that close to 10 weapons, he acted. And you know what? When this is over, we’re going to obliterate their nuclear program, and there’s gonna be a new dawn in the mideast. President Trump, you did the right thing. God bless you. And Steve and Jared, you literally saved the world from terrorism.

But back in June 2025, President Donald Trump used the same wording when he claimed that Operation Midnight Hammer resulted in the “obliteration” of the regime’s nuclear sites.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote at the time:

Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!

Graham has been a frequent TV presence since the Iran war began. In just a few short days, he has threatened other nations like Cuba and Saudi Arabia and demanded boots on the ground in Iran.

He generated social media ire when he told Hannity on Monday night that he’s asking his constituents “to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast.”

