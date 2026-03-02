AP Announces It’s Teaming Up With Prediction Market Site Kalshi Ahead of the Midterms

The Associated Press announced Monday that it’s teaming with prediction market Kalshi to make U.S. election results available via the platform that allows users to bet on outcomes of events like the 2026 midterms.

“AP will provide Kalshi with its vote count data and race calls for national and major state elections,” AP said in a statement

Kalshi has been credited with “creating and establishing the predictions market category as a financial asset class,” the statement said, and “has become a top destination to track election results, receiving over 500 million site visits during the 2024 presidential election.”

“Ingesting AP’s live vote data in addition to the native forecasts will provide Kalshi users with a new and improved way to engage with American democracy and the electoral process,” the statement said.

David Scott, vice president for AP Elections said working with Kalshi will “expand the reach of AP’s trusted elections data, meeting audiences where they are with reliable information about who voters have chosen to lead their country and communities.”

In October, the AP announced it will also provide election results to ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, in addition to FOX News Media. AP also recently added CNBC and MS NOW as elections customers, according to the statement.

Kalshi is the world’s largest prediction market that boasts Donald Trump Jr. as a “strategic advisor.” Trump Jr. was named to the advisory role in January 2025 “to assist with market and growth strategy.”

In a statement posted to X in January, Trump Jr. wrote about the inspiration for his involvement: “On Election night at Mar-a-Lago, while biased outlets called the race a coin toss, my family and close friends used the prediction market Kalshi to know we won hours ahead of the fake news media. I immediately knew I had to contribute to their mission.”

Kalshi previously inked a deal with CNN to provide its market data to programming on the news network.

