CNN Inks Deal With Major Prediction Market Backed by Trump Jr.: Report

CNN has reportedly secured a partnership with the prediction market Kalshi, which will bring the company’s prediction data to CNN’s programming.

News of the partnership was reported on Tuesday by Axios. Sources told the outlet that Kalshi will have a presence “across its television, digital, and social channels.” The Axios report continued:

The collaboration marks the first major news partnership for Kalshi, as it looks to establish itself as the most authoritative source of information about the real-time probabilities of major cultural and political future events, CEO and co-founder Tarek Mansour tells Axios.

As part of the deal, Kalshi prediction data will be featured on-air as a “real-time data ticker.” There will also be “prediction market content related to politics, news, culture and weather,” and CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten will reportedly make use of Kalshi in his data-driven coverage.

Also making the partnership noteworthy is the fact that it puts CNN in business with Donald Trump Jr. As noted by Matthew Gertz of Media Matters, Trump Jr. announced in January 2025 that he became a “strategic advisor” to the company.

“The Kalshi team has worked hard, sued the Biden administration, and achieved the impossible feat of becoming the first legal prediction market in the US,” Trump Jr. said in January. “I’m excited to be part of what they’re building.”

