‘Malignant Corrupt Pathological Liar!’ Kristi Noem Pounded on CNN By Top Dem Demanding Trump Fire Her

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) hammered Trump DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as a “malignant, corrupt, pathological liar” and demanded President Donald Trump fire her.

Despite rumors of her ouster, Trump has continued to stand by Noem amid outrage over the killings in Minneapolis.

But on Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor Kate Bolduan asked Jeffries if he would support impeaching Noem. Leader Jeffries trashed Secretary Noem and said if Trump won’t fire her, he will pursue hearings:

BOLDUAN: Much more to learn about all of that still.

You posted yesterday with regard to DHS — what’s happening in Minneapolis — the Secretary of Homeland Security. You put out a statement yesterday that said, “Dramatic changes at the Department of Homeland Security are needed. Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings. We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Does that mean you now support the effort to try and impeach Kristi Noem?

JEFFRIES: Yeah. Donald Trump needs to fire Kristi Noem immediately. We know that she is a malignant, corrupt, pathological liar. She’s unqualified. She never should have been confirmed by Republicans in the United States Senate. She is creating harm to the American people. Taxpayer dollars are actually being used by the Department of Homeland Security to kill American citizens —

BOLDUAN: So, short —

JEFFRIES: — and to brutalize well-abiding immigrant families. It’s unacceptable. So she’s got to go.

BOLDUAN: Short of him firing — OK, short of him firing her —

JEFFRIES: Yes.

BOLDUAN: — you support moving towards impeachment now?

JEFFRIES: We will — we will commence impeachment proceedings against Kristi Noem in the absence of her being fired.

BOLDUAN: Do you want to force a vote unilaterally or do you want to launch an investigation in the minority?

JEFFRIES: Well, we’re in conversation with Bennie Thompson, Jamie Raskin, and Robert Garcia about next steps in the process. We want to make the case to the American people as to why Kristi Noem’s continued leadership creates problems in terms of the health, the safety, and the well-being of the American people. And we’ll do that in ways that Democrats have done in the past, even though we’re in the minority, because the issue —

BOLDUAN: Well, and that’s —

JEFFRIES: — was significant enough.

We’ve held hearings on other issues such as the cost of living, protecting Social Security, the health care of the American people. We can hold hearings as it relates to how destructive Kristi Noem’s continued presence will be.