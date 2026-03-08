Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Trump Spox’s Comments On Iran: ‘Karoline Leavitt Doesn’t Rule Out a Draft!’

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — whose relationship with Donald Trump blew up over the Epstein files — took a quote about Iran from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and ran with it Sunday.

Greene has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s decision to strike Iran, claiming the action does not put America first.

On Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Leavitt, “I want to get your take about this idea of troops on the ground. Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plans for troops on the ground? As we know, it’s been largely an air campaign up until now.”

“It has been, and it will continue to be,” Leavitt responded, before adding, “and President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table. I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly, but the president as commander in chief wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation. It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on table.”

Greene pounced on the quote, writing, “Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft. How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars every single one of them!”

Greene added, “Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!”

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026

Greene shared a version of the clip posted by far-right extremist Stew Peters, who falsely quoted Leavitt as saying she “might” institute a military draft. The White House Rapid Response account responded to Peters writing, “She didn’t say anything close to this. You just made it up.”

She didn’t say anything close to this. You just made it up. https://t.co/pEfZD50dtA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 8, 2026

On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Central Command reported that a seventh U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained during an attack tied to Operation Epic Fury.

CENTCOM wrote on X:

Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1. This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue.

The seventh death comes a day after President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. troops who were killed in the military action. The fallen soldiers honored were: Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, and Sgt. Declan Coady.

