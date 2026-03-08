JUST IN: 7th US Service Member Killed in Iran Conflict, CENTCOM Says
The U.S. Military on Sunday announced an American soldier died from injuries sustained during an attack tied to Operation Epic Fury; the soldier is the seventh American service member who has died since the U.S. and Israel started joint strikes against Iran last weekend.
U.S. Central Command announced the latest death in a post on X. The post read:
Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1. This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue.
CentCom added the identify of the fallen soldier will be withheld for 24 hours while their family is notified.
The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance honored six troops at a dignified transfer ceremony who died last week —
Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien and Chief Warrant Officer Three Robert M. Marzan.
Their deaths were tied to the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from the country’s theocratic regime.
Trump on Friday said there will be no peace deal with Iran until there is an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and the country selects a “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s).”
“Their army is gone, their navy is gone, their communications are gone, their leaders are gone — two sets of leaders are gone, they’re down to their third set,” Trump said. “Their air force is wiped out entirely… other than that, they’re doing very well.”
