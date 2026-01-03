Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — serving out her final days before stepping down from Congress — ripped President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Venezuela.

In a post to X on Saturday, Greene lashed out at the administration justifying the move on the grounds that they were looking to combat narco-terrorism.

“I’ve served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years,” Greene wrote. “I’m 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America. Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border. Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs. If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels? And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? Ironically cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S.”

The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran.

And of course why is it ok for America to militarily invade, bomb, and arrest a foreign leader but Russia is evil for invading Ukraine and China is bad for aggression against Taiwan? Is it only ok if we do it? (I’m not endorsing Russia or China)

The congresswoman, in a subsequent post went on to blast the idea of ousting the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, through a military action.

“Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s (sic) tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged,” Greene wrote. “Especially the younger generations. Boomers and half of Gen X will cheer on neocon wars and talking points, but the other half of Gen X and majority on down see through it and hate it. Americans (sic) disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going.”

Greene added, “This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”

And in a subsequent post following Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will “run” Venezuela, Greene expressed her disgust with a facepalm emoji.

https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/2007505789108543761?s=20

