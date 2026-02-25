Mediaite One Sheet: Trump’s SOTU Hot Takes, Dem Malpractice?, WBD Drama and More!

The Big Picture

Last night’s State of the Union was the longest in American history — 107 minutes — and the media covered approximately seventeen different speeches. Press Watch warned in advance that journalists would normalize the abnormal. Newsbusters documented the liberal media’s meltdown in real time. Politico Playbook did horse-race math on whether any of it moved the needle. Meanwhile, Bari Weiss keeps getting turned down by the talent she wants, the WBD/Paramount/Netflix bidding war just got a new number, and Richard Rushfield delivered his annual State of the Showbiz Union with a verdict that might charitably be called grim.

Today’s sources: Press Watch | Newsbusters | Politico Playbook | CNN Reliable Sources | Status | Poynter | The Ankler | Page Six Hollywood | The Free Press | The Desk | Breaker | To the Contrary | Axios

Top Story

EVERYONE WATCHED A DIFFERENT SPEECH

President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union in American history Tuesday night — 107 minutes — and if you want to understand how fractured the American media landscape has become, just read the coverage.

Before Trump said a single word, Press Watch’s Dan Froomkin published a pre-emptive indictment of the press corps. Froomkin predicted journalists would “pull out select quotes and proposals and lead with them, as if Trump had been articulate,” would “repeat his outrageous falsehoods without immediate and thorough rebuttal,” and would treat the speech “like it was normal.” He called on reporters to “produce journalism that confirms people’s experienced reality rather than distorts what they know to be true.” Froomkin wasn’t describing a hypothetical failure — he was writing the review before the show aired.

Status’s Oliver Darcy provided a telling preview of where the evening was headed. Trump held the traditional pre-SOTU anchor lunch — but this year, the White House added Breitbart editors Alex Marlow and Matthew Boyle to the guest list alongside representatives from the major television news networks. Newsmax was also invited. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared this proved Trump was “the most transparent” president “in history.” It was, to put it mildly, a tell.

Then the speech happened — and the coverage fractured exactly as Froomkin had feared, though not quite in the ways he specified.

CNN’s John King said, per Poynter’s Tom Jones, that “people watched the speech through their own silos. If you’re a Trump supporter, he was great. If you don’t like Trump, you thought it was awful.” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow focused on the speech’s “achingly long” runtime and fact-checked Trump’s claims in real time. CNN’s David Axelrod acknowledged Trump played well to his base but said the speech didn’t persuade skeptical voters — and then admitted many of those voters probably weren’t even watching.

Politico Playbook‘s Jack Blanchard and Dasha Burns took the clinical view: Trump “did almost everything” his staff asked of him, thrilled supporters, triggered opponents — but early polling suggested it underperformed every recent president at this stage. CNN’s snap survey found only 38 percent of viewers were “very positive,” lower than Trump’s own 2018 SOTU and lower than Biden in 2022. Republicans and Democrats both lost the House in those cycles. “The die may already be cast,” Playbook wrote.

Newsbusters, meanwhile, was covering a completely different event. The conservative media watchdog documented CBS calling Trump’s immigration messaging a “dark art,” CNN’s Jake Tapper “clutching pearls” over Trump calling Democrats “crazy,” and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki dismissing SOTU honorees as “circus entertainment.” Whoopi Goldberg announced on The View that she wouldn’t watch at all — “I don’t want to just take it anymore” — prompting Newsbusters to wonder whether ABC should find a replacement.

The divergence was total. Froomkin saw normalizing sycophancy. Newsbusters saw liberal media bias run amok. Playbook saw a speech that may have been technically competent but politically insufficient. Maddow saw a liar. Axelrod saw a base-pleaser talking to an empty room.

The most clarifying detail came not from the coverage itself but from what Status reported about that lunch: when Breitbart and Newsmax sit down alongside ABC, CBS, and NBC as equals at the president’s table — and the White House calls it transparency — the press corps doesn’t have a normalizing problem. It has a category problem. They’re not all covering the same thing anymore. They never were.

TAKEAWAY: The chattering class spent Tuesday debating whether Trump’s speech would be or was effective. The more honest question — which almost nobody asked — is whether a media landscape this fragmented can even agree on what “effective” means anymore.

Three Takes

DEM RESPONSE: HEROIC BOYCOTT OR POLITICAL MALPRACTICE?

Democrats faced an impossible choice Tuesday night: sit inside and get trolled for two hours, or boycott and risk looking irrelevant. The chattering class couldn’t agree on which option was worse.

Politico Playbook (Jack Blanchard and Dasha Burns): Playbook was empirical and tactical. The “People’s State of the Union” protest outside drew “a few hundred people” in the cold — Playbook’s Irie Sentner reported from the ground that even the protesters noticed the underwhelming turnout. The boycott “proved something of a damp squib.” Inside the chamber, Democrats “were damned if they did and damned if they didn’t.” The winners, Playbook argued, were Democrats who found cameras: Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker posting live on X, Pete Buttigieg on The Bulwark’s livestream, Rahm Emanuel on CNN. And Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who delivered the official response with a “punchy and tight” affordability message, was the clear standout. “She’s found something from which other Dems can learn,” Playbook wrote.

Press Watch (Dan Froomkin): Froomkin didn’t engage with Democratic strategy directly — for him, the framing itself was the problem. Any coverage that parsed whether the boycott helped or hurt was already complicit in normalizing the abnormal. Journalism’s job, Froomkin argued, was to validate what viewers saw with their own eyes — not to analyze it as a horse race. The Dems who stayed home weren’t the story. The press corps that would cover their absence as a tactical blunder was.

To the Contrary (Charlie Sykes): Sykes offered the broadest context — and in doing so, made the boycott question feel almost beside the point. Trump walked into Tuesday night with his approval rating “mired at 36 percent,” 60 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance, 68 percent saying he hadn’t paid attention to the country’s most important problems, and a Marist poll showing 57 percent believe the state of the union is not strong. “A high-stakes State of the Union just got harder for Trump,” Sykes wrote, cataloguing the Epstein swirl, the SCOTUS tariff humiliation, and economic anxiety as the backdrop. For Sykes, the Democrats who skipped weren’t making a strategic error — they were reading a room that was already lost.

TAKEAWAY: Playbook asked whether Democrats played the night well. Froomkin asked whether the press would cover it honestly. Sykes asked whether any of it mattered given the wreckage Trump walked in with. Three legitimate questions — and the newsletter class spent most of its energy on the first one.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Status, Oliver Darcy

WEISS KEEPS GETTING TOLD NO: Bari Weiss’s aggressive CBS News recruiting push is running into a wall of polite rejections. Darcy reports that Weiss personally courted Wall Street Journal tech columnist Joanna Stern, floated a seven-figure deal, and still couldn’t close — Stern opted to launch her own independent venture instead. The pattern is familiar: Weiss previously failed to land Anderson Cooper, struck out on a marquee CBS Evening News anchor, and ultimately settled for Tony Dokoupil. During internal deliberations about CBS Mornings hosts, Weiss has expressed admiration for the NYT’s Michael Barbaro, Fox News’ Kat Timpf, and former Gov. Chris Christie — none of whom are realistic fits. … QUOTE (Darcy): “As Weiss might be learning, money isn’t everything when it comes to inspiring talent to come work for you. Vision matters, as well as whether they will take reputational risk.” … QUICK TAKE: A war chest only works if people want to fight your war.

Semafor, Max Tani

🚨 SCOOP — CROCKETT ESCALATES WAR ON PRESS: Rep. Jasmine Crockett ejected Atlantic reporter Elaine Godfrey from a Texas campaign event and called Capitol Police on CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere when he attempted to visit a campaign office. Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg told Semafor: “In a democracy, elected officials answer questions from the press rather than hide from them. This is completely unacceptable behavior.” Crockett’s campaign denied Godfrey was removed. … QUOTE (Tani): “Democrats have long expressed their own complaints about the media; in recent years some have begun to adopt a less tolerant approach towards political journalists that annoy them.” … QUICK TAKE: Trump set the playbook. Turns out it’s bipartisan.

Poynter, Tom Jones

FEDERAL JUDGE BACKS WAPO REPORTER IN LEAK PROBE: A magistrate judge has blocked the DOJ from searching devices seized from Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, sharply rebuking the government for failing to disclose a federal law protecting reporters before obtaining the warrant. Judge William Porter wrote that allowing the government to search Natanson’s work product would be “the equivalent of leaving the government’s fox in charge of the Washington Post‘s henhouse.” … QUOTE (Porter): “Their failure to inform him about the law before he approved the warrant in the case ‘has seriously undermined the Court’s confidence in the government’s disclosures in this proceeding.'” … QUICK TAKE: A victory for source protection — but the fact that it needed to be litigated at all is the real story.

The Desk, Matthew Keys

NEXSTAR LAYS OFF CHICAGO JOURNALISTS WHILE LOBBYING FOR MORE CONSOLIDATION: At least nine WGN-TV staffers were laid off Monday — on-air anchors and reporters who built the station’s reputation over decades — even as Nexstar lobbies the FCC to lift ownership caps for its proposed $6 billion TEGNA acquisition. The company told the Chicago Sun-Times the cuts were due to “unprecedented change” in the broadcast industry. Nexstar says its owned and partner stations reach more than 80 percent of American TV viewers, yet is shedding the newsroom staff it already has to finance its next deal. … QUOTE (Chicago Sun-Times): “The layoffs are an apparent effort to cut costs in anticipation of the excessive debt Nexstar will incur from money borrowed to buy Tegna.” … QUICK TAKE: Nexstar is promising the FCC more local news investment while gutting the local news it already owns.

Breaker, Lachlan Cartwright

🚨 SCOOP — EPSTEIN’S PR MAN DEFENDS HIS WORK: Hollywood crisis PR operator Michael Sitrick, who managed Epstein’s media strategy starting in 2011, spoke to Breaker and defended his work. Newly released DOJ emails show Sitrick drafting statements declaring “Mr. Epstein is not a pedophile by any definition of the word,” advising against attacking accusers (“it always backfires”), and encouraging legal intimidation of news outlets. Sitrick told Breaker he never met Epstein and that Epstein ultimately stiffed him on fees — Sitrick took him to arbitration and won. … QUOTE (Sitrick): “We have a very broad practice, and we are just doing our job.” … QUICK TAKE: The scandal PR industry’s defense of itself has never sounded quite so hollow.

Politico Playbook, Jack Blanchard and Dasha Burns

SOTU BY THE NUMBERS: The longest SOTU in history clocked in at 107 minutes, and early polling suggests it underperformed. CNN’s snap survey found only 38 percent of viewers were “very positive” — lower than Trump in 2018 (48%), Obama in 2010 (48%), and Biden in 2022 (41%). All three of those presidents lost the House that fall. Playbook’s Ali Bianco reported from inside the chamber that members on both sides were visibly struggling to stay awake past the hour mark. … QUOTE (Republican operative): “It’s all look-behind, as great as it all is. Not sure what anyone is supposed to do the rest of the year, much less after Election Day.” … QUICK TAKE: The record-breaking length may have been the speech’s single biggest liability.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

NYT EDITORIAL BOARD CALLS IT A ‘PINCER MOVEMENT’: The Times editorial board described the Trump administration’s FTC and FCC actions against media as “a pincer movement” — the FTC twisting consumer protection statutes to punish speech it dislikes, the FCC using “public interest” standards to bully broadcasters. The board scrutinized FTC chair Andrew Ferguson’s warning letter to Apple over Apple News, the FTC’s probe of Media Matters, and Brendan Carr’s FCC actions as collectively undermining the First Amendment. … QUOTE (NYT Editorial Board): The editorial describes the agencies as making “legally creative, democratically dangerous” attempts to “twist the news.” … QUICK TAKE: When the Times editorial board reaches for the word “pincer,” the First Amendment beat is no longer background noise.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE OFFERS $1 MILLION REWARD FOR MOTHER’S RETURN: In her first public video in more than a week, Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her mother Nancy Guthrie “may already be gone” but announced a $1 million family reward for information leading to her recovery. John Miller told CNN that tips had been “flooding in at the beginning” but had since slowed, prompting the reward announcement. NBC News aired a nationwide special report at 9 a.m. Tuesday showing the four-minute video in full. … QUOTE (Savannah Guthrie): “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows and we are begging you to please come forward now.” … QUICK TAKE: Three weeks in, no leads, and a $1 million reward — and the story has somehow gotten more heartbreaking, not less.

Axios, Christine Wang

WBD BOARD REVIEWING PARAMOUNT’S SWEETENED BID: Paramount Skydance has raised its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $31 per share — up from $30 — and added a $7 billion termination fee and a ticking fee of 25 cents per share per quarter starting after September 30. WBD’s board says the revised bid “could reasonably be expected” to lead to a superior proposal, but has not yet formally ruled it superior and still recommends the Netflix deal. Netflix now has four business days to revise its offer if WBD does rule Paramount’s bid superior. The WBD shareholder vote on the Netflix deal is currently set for March 20. … QUOTE (WBD board statement): “The Netflix merger agreement remains in effect.” … QUICK TAKE: David Zaslav is somehow running a company while two rival suitors bid over it in public. The shareholders vote in 23 days.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood, Peter Kiefer

APPLE’S CAA MEETING BECOMES HOLLYWOOD’S FAVORITE GOSSIP: Apple TV+ co-head Zack Van Amburg apparently failed to pay sufficient tribute to “F1” during a recent meeting at CAA’s Century City offices — and the perceived slight has been “pinballing around the industry ever since.” Van Amburg suggested Apple’s sci-fi romance “The Gorge” had actually outperformed the Brad Pitt racing drama, a comment that found its way back to F1 producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski — both CAA clients. CAA dispatched motion-picture co-head Joel Lubin and principal Richard Lovett to smooth things over. Sources stress there is no lasting bad blood. … QUOTE (anonymous source): “It’s f–ked up that people can’t keep their mouths shut.” … QUICK TAKE: Apple has spent eight years refusing to explain its strategy to Hollywood, and one unguarded meeting nearly undid a $300 million relationship.

The Ankler, Richard Rushfield

RUSHFIELD DELIVERS HIS ANNUAL ‘HOLLYWOOD IS DEAD’ ADDRESS: In his State of the Showbiz Union, Ankler columnist Richard Rushfield reports an off-the-record conversation with an unnamed industry titan who told him flatly: “Hollywood is dead.” The titan elaborated that in ten years there will still be cameras and actors, but “none of that will bear any resemblance to what we have today.” Rushfield argues the streaming wars were a debt-fueled land grab whose bill landed on the industry’s creative middle class — and that studios, now optimized for scale, are uniquely ill-suited to meet the coming hunger for human storytelling in an AI-saturated world. … QUOTE (Rushfield): “Hollywood as we knew it — structurally, creatively, and what remained of its values — is dead or doomed.” … QUICK TAKE: Rushfield has been delivering versions of this eulogy for years. The difference now is that nobody’s arguing with him anymore.

The Free Press, Kat Rosenfield

THE BAFTA TOURETTE’S CONTROVERSY FINDS ITS TEAMS: When John Davidson — a Tourette’s advocate whose life story was the subject of a BAFTA-nominated film — shouted a racial slur at presenters Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo during Sunday’s ceremony, the discourse immediately sorted into two camps: Anti-Racists vs. Anti-Ableists. Rosenfield argues that Davidson’s involuntary outburst, the product of coprolalia, was met with manufactured outrage from people “starving” for a woke cause. The BAFTA host had already alerted the audience that someone with Tourette’s was present. … QUOTE: Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” if anyone took his verbal tics “to be intentional or to carry any meaning.” … QUICK TAKE: Two marginalized communities, one involuntary outburst, infinite social media armies. The discourse industrial complex found its meal of the week.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent Tuesday in a full-throated debate about whether the media would normalize Trump’s SOTU — and almost nobody stopped to examine the most clarifying detail of the entire day. Status’s Oliver Darcy reported that Trump’s traditional pre-speech anchor lunch included not just representatives from ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN, but Breitbart editors Alex Marlow and Matthew Boyle, plus Newsmax. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it proof of Trump’s transparency. The chattering class noted it, shrugged, and moved on to debating Rachel Maddow‘s fact-checks and Whoopi Goldberg‘s boycott. But the question nobody seriously engaged with: when the White House seats Breitbart next to the broadcast networks and calls it a press lunch, what does it mean that the press corps showed up? The normalization debate was loud. The normalization itself was quiet.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Poynter’s Tom Jones for the most useful single-stop synthesis of the SOTU media reaction — pulling together Maddow, King, Axelrod, Playbook, and the Times into a coherent read of the night without editorializing. Jones also broke from the SOTU noise long enough to cover the federal judge’s rebuke of the DOJ in the Washington Post reporter case, a First Amendment story that deserved more attention than it got. Good journalism about journalism, done at deadline pace.

The Bottom Line

Dan Froomkin wrote his pre-SOTU press critique before Trump said a word. Newsbusters wrote its post-SOTU press critique before the anchors finished their sentences. Politico Playbook did its polling math. And none of them were wrong, exactly — they were just covering different media ecosystems that happen to share a broadcast spectrum.

The real story of Tuesday night isn’t whether Trump’s speech moved voters. It’s that the media is no longer a single thing that covers events. It’s a collection of parallel universes, each one internally coherent, each one confirming the priors of its audience, each one technically accurate about the universe it’s describing. Froomkin’s media failed its democracy. Newsbusters’ media had a liberal meltdown. Playbook’s media covered a political horse race. Trump invited Breitbart to the anchor lunch and called it transparency — and in his media universe, it was.

The fragmentation isn’t new. But Tuesday night was a useful reminder that when we argue about how the media covered the SOTU, we’re not having one argument. We’re having several, in several different rooms, with no doors between them.