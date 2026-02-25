MAGA Protester Crashes Stage at Anti-Trump Alt SOTU to Heckle Immigrant Guest — Gets Dragged Away Instantly

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A pro-Trump disruptor rushed the stage to heckle an immigrant guest at the counter-SOTU “People’s State of the Union” rally and was immediately dragged away, buttcrack akimbo.

The president gave a record-long State of the Union speech Tuesday night that included many of the elements that have become familiar to Trump speeches and SOTUs in general. There were the Democrats not applauding, the complaints about Democrats not applauding, the shout-outs to guests in attendance, Trump attacking Democrats and others, and the boasts of various sizes and accuracies.

But across town, Democrats who boycotted the speech held their own counter-rally on the National Mall in partnership with MeidasTouch and MoveOn, as well as 15 other organizations.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) denounced ICE as he introduced refugee and Founder/Executive Director of Connecticut nonprofit Elena’s Light Fereshteh Ganjavi.

As he described Ganjavi’s struggle, the Trump fan barged onstage and shouted pro-Trump, anti-immigrant sentiments before he was dragged away as the crowd cursed him:

SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Not one more dime for the Department of Homeland Security until they start following the law in this country! Fereshteh came to this country over a decade ago coming to the United States from a refugee camp. She told me just off stage that this is the moment, this is reason that she came here to the U.S. to speak truth to power. To explain the trials and tribulations that every immigrant, that every refugee goes through to get here. CROWD: NO! NO! NO! SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): And to press this country–. TRUMP FAN: They snuck in the border! They snuck in the border! Go Trump! Go Trump! (MAN IS GRABBED). CROWD: GET OFF! GET OFF! TRUMP FAN: Hey Murphy, you’re a scumbag! SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Thanks, man. Thanks buddy. CROWD: (JEERS) SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Listen, guys, Fereshteh is here to lift us up to a common purpose and to a common goal, to understand that the best of America lies in how we treat those who have arrived to this country fleeing terror and torture and desperation. We have work to do, guys

