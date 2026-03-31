Megyn Kelly Praises ‘Classy’ Trump Presidential Library Featuring Giant Gold Statue of President

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly praised the “classy” plans for President Donald Trump’s official presidential library, which is set to include a giant gold statue of Trump and the president’s name in neon lights, on Monday.

President Trump’s son Eric Trump took to social media with a video showing off a rendering for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami, Florida.

“The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here,” he wrote. “Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

Among the features planned for Trump’s skyscraper library – which is set to be emblazoned with the president’s name in gold lights – are a rooftop palm tree and water fountain garden, a lifesize replica of Air Force One and several other aircraft, a Trump Tower-style golden escalator, and a theater with a giant gold statue of the president.

Reacting to the plans on social media, Kelly wrote, “Beautiful. Classy. Well done.”

Beautiful. Classy. Well done. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 31, 2026

The “majestic” design was also praised by Fox Business host Charles Payne, Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, and Newsmax host Todd Starnes.

Congratulations – it's majestic https://t.co/U267eb7p9V — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 31, 2026

A breathtaking monument to a man who made America great again! https://t.co/XOh2IzXtBA — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 31, 2026

Other social media users were more critical of the plans, likening the skyscraper to Biff Tannen’s Pleasure Paradise Casino & Hotel from Back to the Future Part 2 and the golden statue to monuments of dictators such as North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un and China’s Chairman Mao.

The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world. pic.twitter.com/0wVzkKUbMi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 31, 2026

One social media user, who changed Trump’s name in lights on the skyscraper to read “EPSTEIN,” received more than 3,600 likes.

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