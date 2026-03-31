Trump Tears Into EU Nations That ‘Wouldn’t Get Involved’ in Iran ‘Decapitation’: ‘Go Get Your Own Oil!’

President Donald Trump took aim at European nations that wouldn’t get involved in his conflict with Iran on Monday, telling nations like the United Kingdom to “go get your own oil!”

Taking to his Truth Social platform just after 7 a.m., the president told countries like the U.K. who “can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz,” to “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump said in the post. “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

Moments later, Trump targeted France by name, saying, “The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!