Megyn Kelly Ruthlessly Mocked Over Pearl-Clutching Hypocrisy on Fox News Graphic

Megyn Kelly, call your production team.

On Wednesday night, Kelly expressed outrage over a Fox News chyron that blended the American and Israeli flags together.

“Holy shit is this real?” she asked in a quote-tweet of a post calling the graphic “absolutely disgusting.” When one user noted that the U.S. and Israel are presently fighting together and asked what the issue was, Kelly replied: “You don’t put another country’s flag on the USA flag, ever. We don’t share it. We treat the flag as inviolate. It’s extremely inappropriate.”

Holy shit is this real? https://t.co/NgBqDhcPHQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 19, 2026

You don’t put another country’s flag on the USA flag, ever. We don’t share it. We treat the flag as inviolate. It’s extremely inappropriate. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 19, 2026

But as a Community Note affixed to her second post points out, “Megyn Kelly’s show used a circular graphic blending the US flag with Iran’s on her March 3 ‘AM Update’ episode titled ‘America’s Iran War Planning,’ similar to the one she criticized on Fox.”

So instead of blending the American flag with that of an ally, Kelly had done the same thing with that of an enemy with quite a lot of American blood on its hands.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts.

“Holy shit are you this dumb and malicious?” asked James Lindsay.

Holy shit are you this dumb and malicious? https://t.co/erIdev6vx3 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) March 19, 2026

“She’s going full Groyper – Jew-baiting sleeze b/c in chyron Fox News create graphic about US and Israel working together that included both flags. Your true colors have come out and they are very ugly,” observed Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson.

She's going full Groyper – Jew-baiting sleeze b/c in chyron Fox News create graphic about US and Israel working together that included both flags. Your true colors have come out and they are very ugly. https://t.co/7wOa1m0NZW — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) March 19, 2026

“You mean showing the flags of two allies fighting together against a common enemy of mankind? Yes Less common to merge ours with the enemy but you could do that…and did.” observed The Middle East Forum’s Jim Hanson.

You mean showing the flags of two allies fighting together against a common enemy of mankind?

Yes

Less common to merge ours with the enemy but you could do that…and did https://t.co/nenkS55HRg pic.twitter.com/tDhNTX8zTn — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 19, 2026

“*Robert Downey Jr voice* ‘You went full groyper Megyn. Everyone knows you never go full groyper,'” joked The Washington Examiner‘s Harry Khachatrian.

But wait, there’s more:

.@megynkelly has to be the dumbest woman in media. Here she is expressing faux outrage over a Fox News graphic blending an America flag and an Israeli flag. She said “holy shit is this real”? 2 weeks ago, Megyn Kelly blended the American flag with the flag of the Islamic… pic.twitter.com/JiCMOW9AvJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 19, 2026

Megyn, you’ve reached a new level of being pathetic. Here is the Islamic Republic flag merged with the American flag. It’s really common when discussing two countries. You obviously know this. What happened to you? pic.twitter.com/JLpXeCMF5h — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 19, 2026

You cracked the deep Fox News secondary chyron graphic code. Call Nicholas Cage. I'll get the Declaration of Independence. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 19, 2026

Yes, because we are allies in a war? pic.twitter.com/cazHdvK7eQ — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) March 19, 2026

You are either manufacturing outrage or incredibly stupid*. Either way, has to be exhausting being this ridiculous *could be both. Don't want to sell you short — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) March 19, 2026

What do you mean “Holy shit is this real”? This tweet reeks of Candace Owens psychosis. Israel and the U.S. are on the same side of this war. You used to be brilliant. — Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) March 19, 2026

Why are you doing this? Why are you suddenly pretending to be shocked by very normal things in order to imply a vast conspiracy? — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 19, 2026

Both countries are fighting against this; not rocket science on the graphic: https://t.co/iHpPguB5d5 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 19, 2026

You’re really going to act like you haven’t seen something like this before? Are you new to cable news? — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) March 19, 2026

I bought you this tiny violin 👌 pic.twitter.com/mQZadCw0AR — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) March 19, 2026

Would you say merging the American flag with the Iranian flag, with the American flag being portrayed as cracked and broken, is “appropriate?” https://t.co/ybV6Q2vY1z pic.twitter.com/0KKFgcegcW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 19, 2026

The mom of the Internet has spoken: no putting two flags next to each other on a graphic. https://t.co/FJK9Y3kxbT — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 19, 2026

Just to put things in perspective, Megyn denies Candace’s and Tucker’s uncloaked medieval antisemitism, but a tiny graphic showing a dissolving American flag has her apoplectically convulsing in a post-menopausal hot flash. https://t.co/CYISqP1pWg — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 19, 2026

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