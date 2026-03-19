Megyn Kelly Ruthlessly Mocked Over Pearl-Clutching Hypocrisy on Fox News Graphic
Megyn Kelly, call your production team.
On Wednesday night, Kelly expressed outrage over a Fox News chyron that blended the American and Israeli flags together.
“Holy shit is this real?” she asked in a quote-tweet of a post calling the graphic “absolutely disgusting.” When one user noted that the U.S. and Israel are presently fighting together and asked what the issue was, Kelly replied: “You don’t put another country’s flag on the USA flag, ever. We don’t share it. We treat the flag as inviolate. It’s extremely inappropriate.”
But as a Community Note affixed to her second post points out, “Megyn Kelly’s show used a circular graphic blending the US flag with Iran’s on her March 3 ‘AM Update’ episode titled ‘America’s Iran War Planning,’ similar to the one she criticized on Fox.”
So instead of blending the American flag with that of an ally, Kelly had done the same thing with that of an enemy with quite a lot of American blood on its hands.
Naturally, the internet had thoughts.
“Holy shit are you this dumb and malicious?” asked James Lindsay.
“She’s going full Groyper – Jew-baiting sleeze b/c in chyron Fox News create graphic about US and Israel working together that included both flags. Your true colors have come out and they are very ugly,” observed Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson.
“You mean showing the flags of two allies fighting together against a common enemy of mankind? Yes Less common to merge ours with the enemy but you could do that…and did.” observed The Middle East Forum’s Jim Hanson.
“*Robert Downey Jr voice* ‘You went full groyper Megyn. Everyone knows you never go full groyper,'” joked The Washington Examiner‘s Harry Khachatrian.
But wait, there’s more:
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