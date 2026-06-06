Michael Smerconish Slams Lawmakers Who Voted To End Hostilities in Iran: ‘Tehran is Watching’

CNN host Michael Smerconish slammed House lawmakers for passing a war powers resolution that would theoretically severely restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to continue his war with Iran.

“The vote was 215 to 208. Four Republicans broke ranks,” Smerconish said on Saturday’s show. “Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio. This gave Democrats the margin they needed to pass a war powers resolution, directing the president to remove U.S. forces from hostilities unless Congress authorizes continued action.”

“It was the fourth time that critics of the war had sought to end it,” he continued. “The first three resolutions gathered some Republican support, but they fell short. This one didn’t, and cheers erupted in the House chamber when the result was announced. My hunch is that they were also elated in Tehran.”

Smerconish said it was doubtful that the resolution would pass the Senate, “And even if it did, President Trump will veto any measure that ever reaches his desk.”

And although Smerconish criticized the Trump administration for never offering a “coherent rationale” for starting the war, he argued that the signal of disharmony the vote sent to Iran puts the U.S. at a disadvantage.

“Here’s what worries me: Tehran is watching, and what they see is exactly what they’ve been counting on,” Smerconish said, continuing:

An American public growing restless, a Congress fracturing, a president whose poll numbers are sagging as gas prices climb. A Fox News poll found 60% of Americans oppose the war. The conflict has cost taxpayers over $100 billion. Thomas Massie was direct about the kitchen table politics driving Republican defections. He said, “People are tired of this. They’re tired of $5 a gallon gas and $6 a gallon diesel, and fertilizer we can’t afford to put on our fields in Kentucky.”

Smerconish argued that, “To end this war, let’s declare it,” and cited Fitzpatrick’s comments following the vote: “He said, ‘We’re past the 60 days, so you have two choices. You either follow the law or you change the law. You can’t violate the law. That’s not an option.'”

“It’s hard to argue with that,” Smerconish added.

Watch above via CNN.

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