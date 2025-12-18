Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow suggested there would be “beers thrown in peoples’ faces” if she ran into Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

In video posted to social media on Thursday by conservative outlet Townhall, McMorrow — currently a member of the Michigan state Senate — said she heard from someone that they saw Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett at a tailgate together. McMorrow said she would not be able to “control” herself in the situation.

She said:

So I’m a Notre Dame grad, so Amy Coney Barrett coming out of my university makes me furious. Just on a personal level. I talked to somebody yesterday who said they saw her with Brett Kavanaugh at a tailgate last weekend and I was like, I would not be able to control myself. That would be bad. There would be beers thrown in peoples’ faces.

McMorrow is currently running for a Senate seat currently held by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI). Peters is not running for reelection in 2026 in the battleground state.

Conservatives jumped on McMorrow’s statement the implication of violence if she was ever in the presence of the judges, both of whom were nominated by President Donald Trump.

🚨WATCH: Democrat Candidate for Senate in Michigan Mallory McMorrow says that she would not be able to stop herself from hurling cans of beer at Amy Coney Barrett & Brett Kavanaugh if she saw them in public. Despicable! pic.twitter.com/aQTsPBnvQC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

“She needs help,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee wrote on X.

Mallory McMorrow threatens to hurl beers (?) at conservatives. "My friend told me she saw Amy Coney-Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh at a tailgate. I would not have been able to control myself. There would be beers thrown in peoples' faces." She needs help.pic.twitter.com/hPBPgWoyG0 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) December 18, 2025

This young lady does not seem to have matured enough to have the temperament to serve in the United States Senate. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) December 18, 2025

Mallory McMorrow, a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, says that if she saw Justices Amy Coney Barrett & Brett Kavanaugh in public, she "wouldn't be able to control myself" and there would be "beers thrown in people's faces."pic.twitter.com/vlYqU6OlQH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2025

Kav would have caught it with his teeth and shotgunned it. https://t.co/5vwk0MpBVp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2025

There it is. We are now at 3/3 Dem MI US Senate candidates experiencing a mental health crisis this week. Please get help Abdul, Mallory, and Haley. You CAN end obsessive thoughts about Supreme Court Justices, RFK Jr, and local moms/media members: https://t.co/UBvWSvnn1h — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) December 18, 2025

Like TDS, elected officials and candidates for office incite violence rather than justify their own failing positions and policy. https://t.co/ZCmzFXUWYR — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) December 18, 2025

Peters announced in January he’d be retiring from Congress, leaving a seat he’d held for five terms. Among the Democrats shooting for the seat are Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Abdul El-Sayed, former director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services, and research health specialist Rachel Howard.

McMorrow announced her Senate run in April.

While discussing her Senate run with Michigan Advance at the time, McMorrow said she “graduated” into the recession and knows the economic struggles and affordability issues Americans are facing firsthand. She also said she did not want to “replicate” the fighting “for fighting’s sake” that she sees on the other side of the political aisle.

“I’m not somebody who fights just for the sake of fighting and I think people get really sick of that as well,” she said. “Replicating what we see on the Republican side does not actually get us out of this mess.”