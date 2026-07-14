Amy Coney Barrett Gives Emotional Account of the Moment Her Son Saw Her Bulletproof Vest

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett described in emotional detail how security threats have changed her family’s life — including forcing her into a delicate moment with her young son after she was given a bulletproof vest.

Coney Barrett, a mother of seven, and fellow Justice Elena Kagan, appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to request funding for Supreme Court security in the face of increased threats.

The conservative justice described a moment after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in what widely became known as the Dobbs decision, in 2024.

After explaining that security threats against federal judges have jumped 38% in 2026, Coney Barrett spoke of her child asking her about the vest:

And those statistics sound abstract but being on the receiving end of them is not so I thought I would just share a little bit about how the threats have affected me and my family personally they have required me to — my children — to think about and see things that children should not have to see or think about. One example is when threats to my life were particularly intense a few years ago around the time of the Dobbs leak. My security detail sent me home with a bulletproof vest, and I carried it into my house, put it into my bedroom, dropped it down on a table, turned around, and my 12-year-old son was standing in the doorway of my bedroom. And he wanted to know what it was and why I had it. And I didn’t know how to respond, because maybe I lack imagination, but I didn’t t expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bullet proof vest was and why had to wear one.

The justice also told the lawmakers of other threats to the justices, including those that invoke the name of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas, whose son was shot and killed in 2020 by disgruntled lawyer Roy Den Hollander, who later committed suicide.

“Many of us, me included, have received threatening anonymous deliveries designed to intimidate and harass us,” Coney Barrett said, noting the deliveries were made in the name of Salas’ son, Daniel.

Watch above via Fox.

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