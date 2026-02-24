Fox & Friends Hosts Roast Robert De Niro for Tearing Up During MS NOW Interview: ‘What Happened to the Tough Guy?’

Robert De Niro hasn’t taken jabs like this since Raging Bull.

The hosts of Fox & Friends took turns swiping at the Casino star on Tuesday, one day after he teared up while slamming President Donald Trump as a “crazy person” and “enemy of this country” during an interview with MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace.

“You have to lift people up,” De Niro told Wallace on her The Best People podcast as he choked back tears. “You have to bring them together. Period. You can’t divide people. You can’t win that way.”

Reacting to the interview on Tuesday morning, Fox & Friends hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones could not resist mocking the legendary actor.

“He’s lost his mind,” Kilmeade began. “He is absolutely out of his mind. This is the worst case of TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome], and there is no vaccine for him.”

Earhardt added: “We all want to come together. Nobody wants to be divisive. We all agree on that.”

Kilmeade then doubled down, asking, “What happened to the Raging Bull? What happened to the tough guy? He’s whining because Donald Trump won two of three elections.”

Jones floated the idea that De Niro’s tearful display was a performance.

“Stop the acting,” he said. “He gets paid for a living to cry on camera. He can cry on cue. So I’m not quite convinced by his tears.”

Jones also brought up an incident from Trump’s 2024 hush money trial, where De Niro clashed with pro-Trump activists on the street outside the courthouse.

“It’s inconsistent with what he’s been doing all along,” Jones said. “Has anyone said he’s the unifying guy when he’s cursing people out on the sidewalk?”

Read the conversation here:

CARLEY SHIMKUS: Did you see this? Actor Robert De Niro getting emotional in a new interview while urging Americans to resist President Trump. DE NIRO: When a crazy thing happens, a crazy person, an enemy, because Trump is the enemy of this country. Let’s not kid ourselves. You have to lift people up. You have to bring them together. Period. [chokes up] You can’t divide people. You can’t win that way. SHIMKUS: The award-winning actor has been a constant critic of President Trump throughout his two terms. Those are your headlines, guys. That clip getting a whole lot of attention and reaction. BRIAN KILMEADE: He’s lost his mind. He is absolutely out of his mind. This is the worst case of TDS, and there is no vaccine for him. LAWRENCE JONES: What is he crying for? AINSLEY EARHARDT: We all want to come together. Nobody wants to be divisive. We all agree on that. KILMEADE: What happened to the Raging Bull? What happened to the tough guy? He’s whining because Donald Trump won two of three elections. Dividing the country? Does he see the antics of last year with the little pop sticks and messaging? Has he listened to people on the left? It’s unbelievable. JONES: He should listen to himself. He’s cussing people out every other week. He hasn’t been unifying. EARHARDT: That’s a good point. JONES: Stop the acting. He gets paid for a living to cry on camera. He can cry on cue. So I’m not quite convinced by his tears. KILMEADE: Oh, you think he’s acting? JONES: Of course! That’s what he does for a living. EARHARDT: Most men don’t wanna cry on camera. JONES: Well, he’s an actor. He gets paid to cry. KILMEADE: You should write us. Do you think Robert De Niro is really crying? That’s a good point because he is an elite actor. JONES: It’s inconsistent with what he’s been doing all along. Has anyone said he’s the unifying guy when he’s cursing people out on the sidewalk? KILMEADE: Right. JONES: Doesn’t make any sense. EARHARDT: Yeah. Who’s dividing, right? KILMEADE: Now 50% of the country will never see another movie of his. Who’s gonna see “Meet the Parents 6?” EARHARDT: I’ll continue to watch. I’ll just watch and say, “He’s a raging liberal.” KILMEADE: No more! Done with him! Breaking up with him. EARHARDT: OK.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!