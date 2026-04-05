Netanyahu Congratulates Trump For Successful Pilot Rescue: ‘I Salute You’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday for the successful rescue of the American pilot hiding in enemy territory after his F-15 was shot down over Iran.

The pilot safely ejected and managed to evade capture for more than a day by hiding in mountainous territory. The downed jet’s other crew member was rescued shortly after the plane was hit Friday.

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on the rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s courageous warriors,” Netanyahu wrote, continuing:

All Israelis rejoice in this remarkable operation. It proves that when free societies act with courage and determination, they can overcome the forces of darkness and terror. This operation reinforces a sacred principle: no one is left behind. As someone who was wounded in such a mission and lost my brother in the Entebbe rescue, I know what a bold decision this was.

Netanyahu added, “My dear friend, once again your leadership brought a great victory to America.I salute you. We all do.”

I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on the rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s courageous warriors. All Israelis rejoice in this remarkable operation. It proves that when free societies act with courage and determination, they can overcome the forces of darkness and… pic.twitter.com/hgBLFWjYzE — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026

Axios reported Sunday, “Trump said the IDF helped the U.S. military ‘a little bit’ during the search and rescue of both crew members.”

“They have been good partners,” Trump said. “They have been great and brave people. We are like a big brother and little brother.”

A U.S. Defense official told Axios that Israel shared intelligence about “the general situation on the ground” in Iran as U.S. troops searched for the airman. In addition, Israeli officials said their Air Force “conducted one strike to prevent Iranian forces from reaching the area.”

Following the successful rescue before midnight on Saturday, Trump posted to Truth Social, “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

Trump is expected to hold a news conference Monday to discuss the operation.

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