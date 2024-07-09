MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Asks Trump to Put Him ‘In Charge’ of American Elections

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his case for being put “in charge” of elections in a second Trump administration during an appearance on the War Room podcast Tuesday.

In an interview with Jack Posobiec, the conspiracy theorist said that “in a perfect world,” our electoral system would use only paper ballots only as well as curb early voting.

“We have the worst election platforms in the world, nothing’s even close,” submitted Lindell, who urged his audience to order a mail-in ballot and then vote in-person on election day instead so as to take it “off the dirty voter rolls.”

After Lindell delivered a live infomercial for his mattress topper, Posobiec then asked him if he had been asked by former President Donald Trump to serve as his running mate in this year’s election.

“No, I haven’t — I have not been asked, you guys. I have not,” replied Lindell. “And I will tell you this: If he asks me to do anything, I’m hoping it’s when we get this, when he gets in, that he puts me in charge of our, the elections, where we can get out election platform completely fixed.”

“Ooooo, I like that!” interjected Posobiec.

Lindell continued:

I think the election bureau should be, which I have already set up, should be part of Homeland Security, Jack, so that we, because remember our government deemed our elections critical infrastructure. And so that’s what I hoped he would do, would have a place for me there because in the last three years, I’ve lived and breathed it. I know we need to have secure elections and I really think I could do a good job of getting this country to a great place like you have over in the U.K. and most recently Argentina and other places.

Lindell has been a leading proponent of baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.