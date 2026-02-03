TMZ Says It Received an Unverified Ransom Note For Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

TMZ boss Harvey Levin said the outlet received an unverified ransom note from the culprit or culprits who kidnapped NBC star Savannah Guthrie’s mother on Tuesday, demanding a large amount of money to be paid in bitcoin.

Levin made the announcement while flanked by Charles Latibeaudiere, the co-executive producer of TMZ’s TV show.

“We got something in our email that looks like… it’s written like a ransom note,” Levin said.

He said a minute later, “We don’t know if it’s authentic or not,” but that he had forwarded it to the detectives investigating the case in Tucson, Arizona.

Latibeaudiere said the suspected kidnappers made “specific requests for certain amounts of money” in bitcoin; TMZ later posted on X that it was a demand for millions of dollars.

Levin made it clear he was not sure if the note was “authentic or not.” But he said it came across legitimate because it mentioned certain details, like what the mother was wearing and what damage was done to her house, which the cops can now investigate.

He added they seemed serious about getting their money “or else.”

🚨 TMZ received an unverified ransom note today demanding a substantial amount for the return of "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy. We have since contacted law enforcement. STORY DEVELOPING. pic.twitter.com/VUqZx3K5Fj — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

TMZ’s report comes after Guthrie’s 84-year-old mom Nancy Guthrie disappeared on Sunday. Local officers quickly suspected foul play, and an unsettling report on Tuesday said blood was found inside her home and there were signs of forced entry.

That came one day after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy Guthrie “did not leave on her own.”

Savannah Guthrie has left New York — where she co-anchors Today — and went to Arizona as the investigation continues. She urged her fans to pray for her mom in an Instagram post on Monday night.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted on X that it was “aware” of reports about “possible ransom note(s)” soon after TMZ’s report on Tuesday.

“We are taking all tips and leads very seriously,” it said. “Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

Watch Levin discuss the note above, via TMZ’s video on X.

