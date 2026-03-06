Nancy Mace Calls For Investigation Into Kristi Noem: ‘I Don’t Think She Walks Away From This’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Newsmax Friday that she’s all for an investigation into Kristi Noem, who lost her position with Homeland Security after a disastrous two days of testimony before Congress this week.

In a Thursday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump announced Noem’s departure and her replacement, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

“I trust President Trump and his judgment here,” Mace said of Trump’s decision to fire Noem.

“One of my questions is Corey Lewandowski. Is he going with her? Where is he going in all of this?” Mace asked.

Lewandowski was considered a “special government employee” who was serving as an advisor to Noem. Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported Thursday that “Noem had sought to appoint Lewandowski as her chief of staff, but the president blocked that decision amid these rumors of an [extra-marital] affair.”

Mace continued, “The second thing is, I want to thank, and I’m very grateful, to Republican Senator Kennedy. I had no idea how much money — hundreds of millions of dollars — that Kristi Noem had wasted on her personal PR for all those TV ads that are running across the country that have nothing to do with deporting illegal aliens.”

“And so, I’m looking forward to the new leadership. I’m looking forward to President Trump being even more effective with better leaders within DHS. I think this was the right call,” Mace said.

Newsmax host Emma Rechenberg asked if Mace planned to investigate Noem’s activities heading up DHS.

“Do you plan on investigating?” Rechenberg asked. “We’re talking about over $200 million, the whole blanket thing. Do you think there should be an investigation launched into Kristi Noem?

“I do, and now that I have more of this information, you know, I think that we need to go back to a potential subpoena for her through the Oversight Committee,” Mace said.

She added, “I don’t think [Noem] walks away from this and she shouldn’t, because as Republicans, we need to hold our own accountable because President Trump is trying to reinstill trust in our institutions, in Congress, in the White House.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!