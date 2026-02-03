Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) denied allegations that she forced staffers to bring her liquor in the middle of the night, claiming she was diagnosed with a genetic condition that means she’s “not allowed to drink or consume much in the way of alcohol.”

Mace joined Newsmax host Todd Starnes on Tuesday to discuss the New York magazine profile of her released on Monday, which cited former staffers who claimed Mace would “command” staffers to “bring her liquor after midnight to keep parties going at her home” during her first term.

The congresswoman dismissed the piece as “fabrication and lies,” telling Starnes she never once commanded a late-night liquor run or– as the piece also alleges–made aides “clean multiple properties” that she had on Airbnb. Starnes asked point-blank whether either allegation was true.

“Absolutely not, never in either case,” said Mace, adding later that “anyone who knows me, I go to bed very early. I’m almost fifty. I go to bed by 8:30 or 9 every night. No one’s been over to my house after midnight.”

After shooting down the profile’s further allegation that Mace wrecked her once-warm relationship with President Donald Trump by voting in favor of releasing more files on Jeffrey Epstein, the congresswoman returned to the mentions of alcohol in the piece.

“I had to come out with a genetic condition that I have. I’ve had it all my life. I’m not allowed to drink or consume much in the way of alcohol. It’s called hemochromatosis,” she said. “If you do, it’ll destroy your organs, and you’ll die at an early age. And I love life and I love living and I’m going to live the healthiest that I can be given the genetic condition I have, and there’s no reason for me to consume or buy alcohol like they were saying, because it would literally kill me.”

Mace’s former head of communications, Natalie Johnson, called Mace’s assertion that she didn’t drink possibly “the funniest, most brazen lie she’s told to date.”

“Nancy Mace claiming she doesn’t drink alcohol might be the funniest, most brazen lie she’s told to date,” wrote Johnson. “The woman drank so much she’d have interns or junior staff run to Congressional Liquor during the work day so she could imbibe during telephone town halls.”

Johnson also replied to Mace’s post about hemochromatosis with a compilation of photographs where the congresswoman appears to be drinking.

Mace is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee’s Office of Congressional Conduct. Though the subject of their investigation is not yet known, the timing suggests it may relate to an incident at the Charleston International Airport in which she reportedly berated airport police.

An internal investigation report accused Mace of overreacting to a miscommunication about her travel security, causing a “spectacle,” calling the police “f*cking idiots” and “f*cking incompetent.” Mace has disputed the allegations in the report, which she claimed was “falsified.”

Watch above via Newsmax 2.

