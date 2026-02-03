MS NOW’s Symone Sanders went off on ICE and Border Patrol after hearing the testimonies of people who have had run-ins with agents, including one U.S. citizen who was shot five times.

On Tuesday’s The Weeknight, Sanders played clips of congressional hearings regarding President Donald Trump’s administration’s mass deportation efforts. Marimar Martinez, a U.S. citizen and Chicago resident, was among those who testified. She was shot five times in October by Border Patrol, something she now calls an attempted “execution.”

The testimonies followed federal agents shooting and killing two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month: Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Sanders was joined by Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), and Sanders worked herself up to the point where she was screaming and had to address it as she asked Ramirez what exactly Democrats are doing to stop the administration.

Sanders argued Congress should be pulling back ICE and Border Patrol funding until they are “ready,” accusing them of “indiscriminately” shooting American citizens.

“If agents in the FBI were walking around this country, indiscriminately shooting Americans, snatching them up in the name of what they were supposed to be doing in terms of law enforcement, I would hope that Congress would say, ‘Hey, [FBI Director] Kash Patel, what’s going on?'” Sanders said.

She then began yelling about the matter as she asked what Democrats were doing to stop the federal agencies.

“To me, Americans are being stashed up in the streets! People, children are being detained like — I want the people to be in my email tonight to ask me why am I yelling?! I’m yelling because this is insane!” she said. “So what the hell are Democrats doing? I’m very glad the hearing happened today. The hearing only happened because of Democrats, but this is not a training issue.”

Ramirez called for the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and argued the current leadership structure for ICE and Border Patrol is “rotten.”

The lawmaker argued Congress needs to be more aggressive in holding immigration officials accountable for recent indicents.

“The system itself is rotten, and the American people are yelling and asking Congress, what the hell are you going to do to keep me alive in this precise moment?” she said. “They’re shackling Black and Brown bodies around the country, and instead of putting a stop to it, you’re going to minimize our pain to say, well, if we do a little bit more training, but we’ll still give them more money. How do you possibly sleep at night, knowing that your own constituents are living in fear?”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!