The Department of Justice needed yes votes from 12 grand jurors — on a panel of 16-23 members — in order to indict six Democratic members of Congress in connection with a video in which the lawmakers urged troops to refuse illegal orders.

They reportedly got none.

According to a report from Ryan J. Reilly of NBC News, not one of the empaneled grand jury members bought the DOJ’s arguments in the case against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA).

“It’s exceedingly rare for a federal grand jury to reject prosecutors’ attempts to secure an indictment, since the process is stacked in the government’s favor,” Reilly wrote. He added, “Just 12 grand jurors need to agree that the government had probable cause to indict, a threshold much lower than the unanimous “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard that a petit jury needs to convict.”

The case was brought by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, led by Jeanine Pirro. Her office’s failed effort to indict the lawmakers is the latest example of the Justice Department falling short in an effort to prosecute political rivals of President Donald Trump. A judge threw out the case against former FBI Director James Comey in late November, while a grand jury declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James in December — after the initial case her was tossed as well.

Trump, in November, demanded that the six Democratic lawmakers be put on trial for posting the video urging troops not to follow orders which are illegally issued.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!