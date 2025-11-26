National Guard Shooting Suspect Believed to Be Afghan National: Report

The suspect alleged to have shot and killed two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, is an Afghan national, according to three law enforcement sources who spoke with CBS News.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Farragut Metro Station — mere blocks away from the White House. The suspect was also shot in the chaotic scene, and all three were transported to a local hospital.

Not long after the shooting, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, confirming that he had been informed of the situation. The president referred to the suspected gunman as an “animal” and vowed that he or she would “pay a very steep price.”

Moments after the post went live, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey broke the news that the two troops had succumbed to their injuries. However, the Morrisey later retracted the statement. The guardsmen are in critical condition.

The suspect is reportedly not cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story.