‘What Law Allows No Survivors?’ Fox Reporter Pushes WH On Legality of Second Boat Strike

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich pressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on her claim during Monday’s briefing that the Trump administration lawfully bombed an alleged drug smuggling boat, twice.

The Trump administration has come under fire after a Washington Post report revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave the order to kill everyone aboard an alleged drug-running boat from Venezuela. The Post reported that an order was given to bomb the boat a second time to kill survivors from a first strike. Leavitt had previously said during the briefing that the order came from Adm. Frank M. Bradley, who was authorized by Hegseth. The Trump administration has been bombing alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean for months now and has killed some 83 people.

Heinrich asked Leavitt, “You said that the follow-up strike was lawful. What law is it that allows no survivors?”

“The strike conducted on September 2nd was conducted in self-defense to protect Americans and vital United States interests. The strike was conducted in international waters and in accordance with the law of armed conflict,” Leavitt replied.

“On this pardon for the Honduran president, does it at all undercut the administration’s messaging? While you have these congressional Republicans defending the strikes on the narco-terrorists and then a pardon for a convicted drug trafficker, does that make it more difficult for your members to defend your administration’s—” Heinrich followed up.

“I don’t think so, Jacqui. I think that President Trump has been quite clear in his defense of the United States homeland to stop these illegal narcotics from coming to our borders, whether that’s by land or by sea. And he’s also made it quite clear that he wants to correct the wrongs of the weaponized justice department under the previous administration,” Leavitt replied.

