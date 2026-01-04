‘Neo-Colonialism!’ Protesters Rage Against Trump’s Venezuela Operation From Coast-to-Coast

You may have seen clips of Venezuelans celebrating — and in some cases weeping — over President Donald Trump’s capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

But there were plenty of other critics who took to the streets to protest Trump’s Venezuela operation this weekend — with local news outlets from coast-to-coast reporting on irate Americans.

And that outrage even went beyond the continental U.S., with protesters in Hawaii ripping the president.

“This is no place for the U.S. to be doing this,” protester Christine Ann told Hawaii News Now. “That’s a sovereign country, and Trump is acting like a war criminal.”

In San Francisco, protesters called the Trump administration’s plan to “run” Venezuela nothing more than “neo-colonialism.”

Fox 5 in Atlanta interviewed several concerned citizens who were rallying on Sunday.

“We’re really interested in making sure the dignity of all people is respected. That includes U.S. citizens, as well as the people of Venezuela,” Matt Woodruff told the station. “One of the concerns is that it seems like this action has been taken really without consulting Congress.”

Another protester named Zach Simmons said”Trump needs to answer” for his decision and checks need to be put in place “to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

ABC 7 in Denver captured a downtown protest where several protesters brought signs, including one that read “Stop Killing for Oil. Regime Change Starts at Home.” Others carried a banner reading “Stop the U.S. War on Venezuela!”

The station also filmed a black truck with “Free Maduro” scribbled on the driver door driving by. Several attendees told reporter Maggie Bryan they worried the U.S. was headed for another lengthy conflict like the Iraq War.

“My main worry is that we’re going to be sucked into another prolonged 20-year war, with no end in sight,” one protester told her.

There were other protests against Trump’s Venezuela operation in Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City.

But as we mentioned, not all demonstrators were outraged — in fact, some were partying.

NewsNation reported on ecstatic Venezuelans celebrating in NYC, and The Los Angeles Times spoke to thrilled Americans of Venezuelan heritage, just to point to a few examples.

And NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas posted a clip on Instagram on Saturday — where the anchor showed he was surrounded by “Venezuelan Americans singing and dancing in the streets” in Miami.

Llamas said many of the people celebrating said they hope to see democracy finally come to Venezuela after decades of authoritarian socialist rule.

