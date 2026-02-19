‘Never a Prince’: Virginia Guiffre’s Family Welcomes UK Royal’s Arrest

Virginia Giuffre’s family welcomed the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly Prince Andrew — on Thursday and extended their “gratitude” to UK police in a statement writing that the royal “was never a prince.”

Giuffre took her own life in Australia on April 2025 but, as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, alleged multiple encounters and abuse at the hands of the former prince when a teenager after she was approached by Ghislaine Maxwell to be a traveling masseuse for Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody in the UK on Thursday “on suspicion of misconduct in public office” linked to his past role as a trade envoy. Emails released by the Justice Department in January appeared to show him forwarding sensitive UK government information to the disgraced financier. His arrest is not connected to sexual abuse allegations previously leveled against him.

In a statement shared with MS NOW on Thursday, Giuffre’s family said:

At last. Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you. Sky and Amanda Roberts

Danny and Lanette Wilson

Mountbatten-Windsor has faced mounting pressure to testify before Congress about his relationship with Epstein.

Last November, the House Oversight Committee formally sought an interview, citing “financial records containing notations such as ‘massage for Andrew’ that raise serious questions.” The committee referenced “well-documented allegations” involving Giuffre and a 2011 email in which Mountbatten-Windsor told Epstein, “we are in this together.”

The committee said this “further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr. Epstein and his co-conspirators.”

