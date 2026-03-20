‘We’re Still Paying More at the Pump’: Fox’s Martha MacCallum Confronts Trump Honcho Over High Gas Prices

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum pressed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on why Americans were “still paying more at the pump” for gas after he claimed that President Donald Trump’s energy strategy was giving citizens “the lowest energy prices in the world right now” on Friday.

Since joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on the Iranian regime began on February 28, Iran has retaliated with attacks on energy producing states in the Gulf and shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, spiking the price of oil in global markets.

MacCallum began with a live look at oil prices and their impact on national gas prices, remarking that cost per gallon was “up almost a dollar” since Operation Epic Fury began. Bringing in Burgum, the anchor ran a clip run of Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) warning that the administration’s actions against Iran would “reverberate across the whole economy” and that Americans faced “the worst energy crisis in modern history.”

Burgum rejected the idea: “The first thing I’d say is that President Trump’s energy dominance strategy is built for exactly this moment. President Trump wanted to increase supply here domestically and with our existing allies, with our new allies like Venezuela where I was about ten days ago, get more supply on the market and be in a position where we can be not just energy independent but energy dominant where we can sell energy to our friends and allies so they don’t have to be reliant on our adversaries like the example that the senator is giving.”

“Any Democrat right now that is complaining about gas prices, they were completely silent when gas prices were over $5 during the Biden administration and they were above $5 because of a policy of energy subtraction versus energy addition,” he continued. “The Biden administration was restricting the supply of fuels, trying to drive towards an all electric vision of the world and all that did was increase taxpayer subsidies, reduce liability and increase dependence on foreign sources of energy.”

Burgum called Trump’s strategy “180-degrees different” that promoted “American-made U.S. energy” and had positioned the U.S. to have the “lowest energy prices in the world right now.”

MacCallum, however, countered: “So what do you say to Americans that look at that price at the pump and say, ‘well, it’s great we’re energy independent. You’ve got a lot of new deals coming online. But we’re still paying more at the pump?’”

“Well, I think that this is a situation where people have to understand that this is temporary. This is not permanent,” Burgum began, complaining again about the Biden administration’s energy policy which he said was “driving prices up permanently.”

He added: “We’re in a temporary disruption right now primarily related to transit because of the Strait of Hormuz. That’s the one choke point that is creating the disruption but the energy supplies are going to continue to grow. We had a record lease sale in Alaska. The most number of acres, most number of dollars and the most number of people participating.”

He pointed to areas being opened to “oil and gas development” in Alaska under Trump, which had been “closed off” under former President Joe Biden.

“President Trump just using common sense to take advantage of the resources, the incredible blessing of resources that America has, to ensure that we have affordable prices for Americans in the future,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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