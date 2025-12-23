Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into Trump After Latest Epstein Files Release: ‘Only Evil People Would Hide This’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ripped into President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the Department of Justice released a new trove of Jeffrey Epstein files.

Greene’s comment came hours after the new batch of Epstein-related documents dropped, which included many references to Trump, who has long denied any allegations of Epstein-related wrongdoing and claimed he cut off ties with the disgraced financier sometime between 2004 and 2007.

“This is horrifying,” Greene posted on X. “Trump called me a traitor for fighting him to release the Epstein files and standing with women who were raped, jailed in stalls, and trafficked to men.”

In particular, Greene took notice of the testimony of one Epstein victim, who claimed she was “kept in a stall” and judged on her appearance by Epstein and other men.

“[Epstein] told me I was fat and ugly. So that’s what he called me,” the chilling testimony read in part.

“Only evil people would hide this and protect those who participated,” Greene said in her social media post. “I pray for these women.”

This is horrifying. Trump called me a traitor for fighting him to release the Epstein files and standing with women who were raped, jailed in stalls, and trafficked to men. Only evil people would hide this and protect those who participated. I pray for these women. 🙏 https://t.co/IesV9RPvUA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 23, 2025

Greene, once a fierce Trump loyalist, sided with Democratic lawmakers to release the Epstein files back

She announced her resignation from Congress last month, saying she was looking to avoid a “hateful primary against me by the president.” Her last day in office will be on January 5, 2026.