CNN’s Elie Honig Issues Warning About Epstein’s Incriminating Trump Letter

CNN’s Elie Honig warned that the incriminating letter about President Donald Trump that Jeffrey Epstein addressed to fellow sex criminal Larry Nassar should be taken with a grain of salt on Tuesday.

The letter, which was apparently written by Epstein in prison shortly before his suicide and made public on Tuesday, read:

Dear L. N. As you know by now, I have taken the “short route” home. Good luck! We shared one thing… our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to “grab snatch,” whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours

J. Epstein

During an appearance on The Situation Room, Honig called the letter “grotesque” before offering his legal analysis, particularly as it pertained to Trump.

“I don’t think there’s any real way that I’m in a position, or anyone’s really in a position to interpret it. I do want to say though, that letter would not be admissible in any prosecution of any other person. There would be multiple levels of hearsay in there,” said the former federal prosecutor. “Also important to remember when it’s written. It’s written when Jeffrey Epstein’s in prison in 2019, days before he dies. He’s just been prosecuted by Donald Trump’s DOJ itself. He’s clearly, in my view, trying to leave some sort of message behind. Whether people credit it or not is up to the individual viewer.”

He went on to say that Trump’s argument about the release of the Epstein files harming innocent people had merit, but also to blast the Department of Justice over the statement it released about there being “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump” in the files, which Honig deemed “bizarre.”

