New Poll Reveals What Kind of President Americans Want Most

A new poll from Emerson College reveals what archetype of president Americans most covet.

The survey, which was conducted between December 14 and 15 and measured public opinion based upon the answers provided by 1,000 registered voters, found that if they had their pick between a progressive Democrat, MAGA Republican, moderate Democrat, and moderate Republican, American would most prefer the last, followed by a moderate Democrat, then a progressive Democrat, and then a MAGA Republican.

In hypothetical, head-t0-head 2028 matchups, progressive Democrat tops MAGA Republican (43%-42%), moderate Republican tops progressive Democrat (48%-36%), moderate Democrat tops MAGA Republican (47%-38%), and moderate Republican tops moderate Democrat (44%-39%).

Other results from the poll include the findings that the approval rating for President Donald Trump — the original MAGA Republican — is underwater by nine points (41%-50%), and that Democrats lead Republicans on the generic congressional ballot by two points (44%-42%).

On immigration, more voters gave Trump an “A” grade than an “F” (37%-36%), but the opposite was true for the economy (22%-36%), affordability (17%-38%), and healthcare (14%-38%).

Taken all together, the Emerson poll suggests that while neither Trump nor his agenda is especially popular, Republicans continue to benefit from the public’s evaluation of former President Joe Biden’s tenure in office, which began with unified Democratic control of the federal government.