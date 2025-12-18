Swalwell Calls for ‘A**hole’ Rams Player to Apologize or be Dropped Amid Anti-Semitism Scandal

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called for Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua to apologize or be “dropped” from the team following his meeting with internet streamer Adin Ross.

On Tuesday, Nacua appeared on Ross’s stream on the platform Kick. During that stream, Nacua openly criticized NFL referees and claimed they were the worst. He also did a gesture that many considered to be feeding into an anti-Semitic trope.

That gesture is known as the “Jewish dance” among Ross and his fans. It involves getting in a hunched-over stance and rubbing one’s hands together. It is widely viewed as perpetuating the stereotype of Jews being greedy.

The moment on stream came when Nacua and Ross were discussing touchdown celebrations. Ross suggested that Nacua do the “Jewish dance” next time he scored a touchdown, and Nacua promised to do it. The Rams’ next game is Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Among those outraged by Nacua’s participation in the dance was Swalwell, who referenced the recent mass shooting in Bondi Beach before demanding that the receiver apologize.

“The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre,” Swalwell tweeted. “And what does this asshole @AsapPuka do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped.”

