Trump Rattles Off Random Unrelated Posts As ICE Battle Rages After New Shooting

President Donald Trump rattled off a series of unrelated posts in the hour after chaos erupted in Minneapolis over a new shooting by Trump deportation forces.

It has been two weeks since a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent named Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

On Saturday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) confirmed on Saturday that ICE agents shot a man in Minneapolis as social media video of the incident circulated. The person has since been confirmed to have died.

As the chaos in Minneapolis unfolded, Trump posted a podcast video on Truth Social about an hour after the shoooting.

Protests erupted, and on Saturday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Velshi, anchor Ali Velshi tossed to live video of the demonstrations as they chanted “I smell Nazis!” and shouted “F*CK YOU!” among other things:

While that was happening, Trump posted another rant about Canada and China:

The last thing the World needs is to have China take over Canada. It’s NOT going to happen, or even come close to happening! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J.TRUMP

Minutes later, officers began firing teargas as the scene descended into the mirror image of a war zone. As the protest continued, the feds advanced on the demonstrators firing a relentless barrage of chemical irritants.

When the smoke cleared, a man identified as Matt Allen was being tackled and cuffed as he screamed that he had done nothing wrong and that officers wanted to kill him.

Trump, meanwhile, posted another message unrelated to the shooting, writing about some of the NATO troops he insulted this week:

The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Watch above via MS NOW’s Velshi.

