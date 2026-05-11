‘Of Course It’s About Race!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin Goes There in Gerrymandering Rant

The View tackled the issue of gerrymandering on Monday, taking special exception with Republicans’ efforts.

Roughly eight states have now implemented Republican-led congressional map gerrymanders in anticipation of the 2026 midterm elections.

“The reason this is happening is because Trump knows he’s going to lose the House, which means that there will finally be oversight and accountability of the abuses of power by his misadministration, and that is why he’s trying to change the rules in the middle of the game and give himself more Republican districts, and it’s going to be a backlash because the voters don’t have to take it and are not going to take it,” said Ana Navarro.

“And they can redraw everything, but they can’t redraw what voters do with their God-given right to vote. So we’re going to show up in record numbers and we’re not going to let them rig these elections,” she added.

“I hope that’s true,” Sunny Hostin said. “I think it’s tough because you do dilute the Black vote. People are saying — I’ve read places where people are saying, this is not about race…If Black people are the backbone of the Democratic party and you’re gerrymandering on a partisan basis for the Republicans, of course it’s about race! It’s about diluting the Black vote. That’s 100% what it’s about.”

Hostin continued, “It is a race to the bottom, but the Republicans started that race. They started that race in Texas and then they continued it and continued and continued it. We just saw it in Tennessee…and in Florida. And what I do appreciate about the Democrats is they’re finally realizing that the Republicans are not playing by the rules, that they’re drafting their own rules, and it’s time for the Democrats to play by those new rules!”

“The Republicans are not playing fair so now it’s time to meet them where they are!” Hostin added.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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