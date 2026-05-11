‘Total Lack of Respect!’ Macron Scolds Rowdy Audience for Disrupting Africa Summit Session

French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a session at the Africa Forward summit Monday in Kenya to scold rowdy attendees for a “total lack of respect” when side conversations drowned out speakers.

In video that has since gone viral, Macron could be seen standing up and frustratedly looking around as the conversation between panelists took place before he made his way to the front.

As the French president climbed the steps onto the stage one startled panelist said: “Already? You’re not waiting your turn!”

Taking the microphone he addressed the crowd, at first wagging his finger and shouting to get their attention: “Excuse me, everybody. Hey, hey, hey!”

“I’m sorry, guys. But it’s impossible to speak about culture, to have people like that super inspired, coming here, making a speech with such a noise,” Macron told the room.

He continued: “This is a total lack of respect. So, I suggest if you want to have bilateral or speak about somebody else, I mean something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside. If you want to stay here, we listen to the people, and we’re playing the same game.”

“Okay, thank you,” he concluded, as some members of the audience applauded.

French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, to hush the crowd as artists and young speakers addressed the crowd, calling the noise 'a total lack of respect' https://t.co/PUpxw70qaL pic.twitter.com/Kfx8Y3wAcj — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2026

The interruption came during the summit, which is being held in Nairobi, that has drawn more than 30 African heads of state, business leaders, and entrepreneurs for talks on investment, culture, and political cooperation.

Macron, present as France seeks to improve diplomatic ties and relations across the continent by repositioning itself as a partner focused on trade and innovation rather than security and military influence alone.

Watch above via X.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!