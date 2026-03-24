ONE SHEET: CNN’s Looming Cuts, From Radio Caller to Federal Policy, and Trump’s Mueller Death Diss

The Big Picture

A random caller named “Linda from Arizona” may have changed federal airport security policy in under 24 hours — and the newsletter class spent Monday tracing the breadcrumbs. Meanwhile, the Pentagon found a creative workaround after a court ruled its press restrictions unconstitutional, CNN is preparing another round of layoffs as David Ellison’s arrival looms, and the death of Robert Mueller cracked open a debate about what the media got right and wrong about the Russia investigation. In Hollywood, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and HBO chief Casey Bloys were spotted having a very public lunch, and Disney is dealing with the fallout of what one source called “no one saying ‘no’ to a terrible idea.”

Today’s sources: CNN Reliable Sources | Status | The Bulwark | To the Contrary | The Ankler | Page Six Hollywood | Newsbusters | Barrett Media | Press Watch | Simon Owens | Poynter | The Free Press

Top Story

HOW A RADIO CALLER BECAME FEDERAL POLICY IN 24 HOURS

The story started Sunday night, when Semafor’s Ben Smith traced a precise 24-hour sequence: a caller named “Linda from Arizona” had phoned into “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” on Friday afternoon and proposed deploying ICE agents to replace TSA workers at airports amid the DHS shutdown. Co-host Clay Travis called it “kind of a brilliant idea.” That evening, Travis took the idea to Fox News, floating it on Jesse Watters Primetime. Pro-Trump social media accounts cheered the idea Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, President Trump had posted the policy to Truth Social. By Monday, ICE agents were deployed to 14 airports across the country.

Brian Stelter at CNN Reliable Sources picked up the thread Monday, adding texture: Travis “was speaking to an audience of one” when he brought the idea to Fox — fully aware of Trump’s well-documented habit of watching and reacting to the network. Stelter noted that when Trump took questions before boarding Air Force One Monday morning, he bristled at a Newsmax reporter who asked about the deployment, telling the reporter, “I don’t think he’s gonna be at Newsmax long.” The White House has not confirmed whether Trump saw the Fox segment before posting.

Tom Jones at Poynter added a detail no one else had: Linda called back into the Clay and Buck Show on Monday and said it was “great” that her idea might have made it to the White House. Newsbusters, meanwhile, focused its coverage not on the pipeline but on the airports themselves, framing the ICE deployment story as evidence that broadcast networks were “working overtime to shield Democrats from accountability” over the DHS shutdown that created the TSA staffing shortage in the first place.

Will Sommer at The Bulwark zoomed out to the structural question the Linda story raises: if conservative media has this kind of influence over policy, what does it mean that conservative media is, at least in some cases, for sale? Sommer reported on a newly surfaced FBI spreadsheet — seized during a 2020 investigation into a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme run by lobbyist Jack Abramoff — that documented payments to conservative bloggers for positive coverage. Among the recipients: the Daily Caller, RedState, and the American Spectator. The spreadsheet was introduced as evidence in a criminal trial but had not been reported on until now.

TAKEAWAY: The chattering class spent Monday marveling at the Linda-to-Trump pipeline as a quirky media story. Fewer asked the harder question Sommer’s reporting implies: in a media ecosystem where influence is demonstrably for sale, how confident can anyone be that any conservative media push is organic?

Three Takes

“GOOD. I’M GLAD HE’S DEAD.” THREE NEWSLETTERS, THREE VERDICTS.

When President Trump posted “Good. I’m glad he’s dead” hours after the death of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Saturday, the newsletter class had to decide what kind of story it was.

Charlie Sykes at To the Contrary framed it as a diagnostic test for Trump Derangement Syndrome — on the right. Sykes quoted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent‘s defense of Trump on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” in which Bessent repeatedly declined to say anything was wrong with the post, instead arguing that “neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family.” Sykes called this what “lickspittles do” and argued that the inability to be repelled by Trump’s post is itself the syndrome. He connected it to a broader argument about Never Trumpers having been vindicated: “character is destiny,” and that Trump’s character carried unique dangers that some saw clearly before his first election.

Eli Lake at The Free Press took the conservative newsletter class’s most substantive look at Mueller’s actual record — and arrived at a more complicated verdict than Trump’s post implied. Rather than simply defend or condemn, Lake argued that Mueller’s legacy is genuinely tarnished, treating the investigation as an institution that fell short of what the moment required. It’s a different kind of conservative take than culture-war score-settling: an engagement with the record itself.

Dan Froomkin at Press Watch used the Mueller moment as a hook for a broader argument about journalistic practice. Froomkin argued that news organizations continuing to quote Trump “in a way that suggests that what he says is accurate or represents some sort of commitment” are committing journalistic malpractice — and called on editors to add standing disclaimers to Trump quotes about his untrustworthiness. He quoted the New York Times editorial board: “lying about war is uniquely corrosive.”

TAKEAWAY: Sykes saw a character test. Lake saw a compromised institution. Froomkin saw a press corps that still hasn’t learned how to cover the man who celebrated Mueller’s death. Three serious takes, three genuinely different diagnoses — which is more than the newsletter class usually manages on a story this charged. (As the writer of this newsletter wrote Monday, the “no collusion” shorthand wasn’t Mueller’s conclusion — it was a political translation of his limits, and the forgetting of what he actually found was deliberate.)

📰 Top Reads 📰

Status, Oliver Darcy

🚨 SCOOP — CNN PREPARES TO CUT STAFF AS ELLISON LOOMS: CNN is preparing to lay off some staffers this week as part of chief Mark Thompson‘s digital overhaul, Status has learned, citing a person familiar with the matter who said only a few dozen staffers are expected to be impacted. The cuts are framed internally as a push toward employees fluent in “product, streaming, audience development, and digital storytelling.” Status notes the real bloodletting likely comes later, when David Ellison combines CBS News and CNN and eliminates duplicative roles. QUOTE (Darcy): “While it will be tough for CNN to have to endure another batch of cuts, the real bloodletting still lies ahead in the distance.” … QUICK TAKE: Thompson is cutting staff to build a digital future that Ellison may reorganize out of existence before it arrives. It’s a renovation on a building that’s already been sold.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

PENTAGON FINDS A WORKAROUND AFTER LOSING IN COURT: After a federal judge ruled the Pentagon’s press restrictions unconstitutional in a case brought by The New York Times, the Defense Department announced it would no longer allow journalists to maintain workspaces inside the building — instead establishing a new area “in an annex facility outside the Pentagon, but still on Pentagon grounds.” Reporters inside would “require escort by authorized Department personnel.” The move came even as the NYT was moving to restore access under the court order. QUOTE (NYT spokesperson): “The new policy does not comply with the judge’s order. It continues to impose unconstitutional restrictions on the press. We will be going back to court.” … QUICK TAKE: The Pentagon treated a court loss as a design brief — and came back with something worse. The press didn’t win access; it won the right to keep suing.

Poynter, Tom Jones

MACFARLANE LANDS AT MEIDASTOUCH — AND THE REACTIONS SAY IT ALL: Veteran correspondent Scott MacFarlane announced he is joining the progressive MeidasTouch Network as chief Washington correspondent, hosting a daily program called “Scott MacFarlane Reports.” Tom Jones at Poynter reported that MacFarlane — who left CBS News two weeks ago — had grown disillusioned with the network’s direction under Bari Weiss, including its handling of the January 6 anniversary on the “CBS Evening News.” MacFarlane said he would bring “enterprise reporting” to Meidas and that the two shared the same philosophy: “You don’t platform lies. You don’t platform conspiracy theories.” Status‘ Oliver Darcy added that MacFarlane’s YouTube following doubled within hours, rising to 42,000 subscribers, and that co-founder Ben Meiselas structured the deal so MacFarlane retains ownership of his own channels. The right was unimpressed: Newsbusters called him “a man with seemingly zero hobbies in life outside of January 6” and labeled the move “not-so-shocking.” QUOTE (MacFarlane): “You don’t platform lies. You don’t platform conspiracy theories. And you don’t allow for the whitewashing of history.” … QUICK TAKE: A 25-year network veteran’s best path to audience in 2026 runs through a YouTube commentary operation. That’s not a story about MacFarlane — it’s a story about what broadcast left behind.

Status, Oliver Darcy

PENTAGON BANS JOURNALIST WORKSPACES — INCLUDING FOR PRO-MAGA OUTLETS: Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell announced that journalists will no longer be permitted to maintain workspaces inside the Pentagon — a move that came despite, or perhaps because of, a federal court ruling in the NYT’s favor. The new restrictions apply to all journalists, including the pro-Trump outlets Pete Hegseth‘s shop had previously welcomed. QUOTE (Pentagon Press Association): “The Pentagon Press Association is consulting with our legal counsel and will advise members once this process is complete.” … QUICK TAKE: In trying to freeze out the mainstream press, Hegseth ended up evicting his own allies too. The policy was never really about access — it was about control, and the court just made that harder to maintain selectively.

Press Watch, Dan Froomkin

CAN NEWS ORGS STIPULATE TRUMP IS UNTRUSTWORTHY?: Froomkin argued that quoting Trump “as if he were reliable is journalistic malpractice” and called on newsroom leaders to attach standing disclaimers to Trump quotes — things like “Trump’s previous statements about the war have been erratic and contradictory” or simply using “claimed” instead of “said.” Froomkin quoted the NYT editorial board at length on lying about war being “uniquely corrosive.” QUOTE (Froomkin): “If you quote Trump in a way that suggests that what he says is accurate or represents some sort of commitment, you are deceiving the people who count on you to tell them the truth.” … QUICK TAKE: Froomkin has been making this argument since the first term. What’s changed is that there’s now a war whose trajectory shifts every 48 hours based on whatever Trump posted — and the stenography habit has a body count attached to it.

The Free Press, Madeleine Rowley

INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE’S SHOCK-AND-AWE MEME MACHINE: The Free Press talked to the young meme creators behind the Trump White House’s social media operation, getting an inside look at how the administration thinks about wartime communications — including footage of Trump strutting to rap songs while threatening adversaries — and how it approaches keeping its content cutting through in a crowded information environment. QUOTE (Rowley): “What happens when the young meme creators of the Trump White House go to war?” … QUICK TAKE: The administration that governs by meme is also the administration that took policy advice from a radio caller. The through-line is the same: the medium is the message, and the message is chaos.

Simon Owens, Media Newsletter

VOX MEDIA TRIED TO SELL EVERYTHING AND COULDN’T: Citing Semafor’s Max Tani, Simon Owens reported that bankers for Vox Media last year approached potential buyers with three options: take over its podcast network, buy New York Magazine, or buy the whole company. No deal materialized, and Vox has since told investors the podcast network is no longer for sale. Owens added his own analysis: outside the Free Press’s $150 million sale to Paramount, there have been few digital-only mega deals in recent years, and investors are now sour on the entire sector. QUOTE (Owens): “Companies like Axios and Business Insider timed their exits perfectly. Now, investors are sour on the entire sector.” … QUICK TAKE: Vox outlasted BuzzFeed, Vice, and every other digital media cautionary tale — and still couldn’t find a buyer willing to pay for what it built. The problem was never Vox’s execution. It was the category itself.

Barrett Media, BNM Staff

MARK LEVIN DENIES AI-GENERATED REPORT HE’S JOINING WHITE HOUSE: An AI-generated report on Facebook claimed Mark Levin was leaving Westwood One and Fox News to serve as a DHS advisor in the Trump administration. Levin called it a complete fabrication on social media. Barrett Media noted the denial came amid Trump’s public defense of Levin against critics including Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson. QUOTE (Levin): “It’s utterly false. Now, back to regular programming.” … QUICK TAKE: The media industry spends considerable energy worrying about AI-generated disinformation targeting elections and public figures — and here it is, generating fake personnel announcements about radio hosts. The ecosystem doesn’t discriminate.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood, Tatiana Siegel

TED AND CASEY’S VERY PUBLIC LUNCH: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and HBO chief Casey Bloys were spotted breaking bread at Superba in Hollywood last Thursday — one of the most frequented restaurants by the Netflix executive set, making the choice of venue notable in itself. Page Six Hollywood reports that sources say the two weren’t trying to be discreet. The lunch sparked immediate speculation about Bloys’ future once David Ellison and Larry Ellison‘s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closes and Bloys’ contract expires at the end of 2027. One industry source told Page Six Hollywood of the Ellison organization: “David Ellison has a bro company, and that’s not Casey at all. He’s not a high-fiving bro watching MMA fights.” QUOTE (Siegel): “He’s not a high-fiving bro watching MMA fights.” … QUICK TAKE: When two executives at rival companies choose the most visible restaurant in their industry’s zip code, the point isn’t the meal.

The Ankler, Elaine Low

HOW DISNEY SIGNED OFF ON A BACHELORETTE DISASTER: ABC pulled Taylor Frankie Paul‘s season of The Bachelorette just three days before its scheduled premiere after executives saw a 2023 video — which they had not previously viewed — showing Paul throwing metal barstools at her ex, with a child audible in the background. The Ankler’s Elaine Low reports the production budget was higher than previously reported, that the internal investigation by Jeff Jenkins Productions is expected to conclude this week. The cancellation also halted production on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fifth season. New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro inherited the mess on his first day. QUOTE (Source familiar): “No one saying ‘no’ to a terrible idea.” … QUICK TAKE: The video existed in 2023. The plea deal existed in 2023. Disney chose Paul anyway and chose not to look too hard at what it was choosing. This wasn’t a due diligence failure — it was a calculation that the ratings were worth the risk. They weren’t.

The Ankler, Sean McNulty and Christopher Rosen

PROJECT HAIL MARY GIVES AMAZON ITS FIRST REAL HIT: Amazon MGM’s Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, opened to $80.6 million domestically — the studio’s biggest debut yet and the year’s first significant box office hit after a slow start to 2026. The Ankler’s Monday Morning QBs note the film was first greenlit by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in 2020, when both were running Amazon MGM before moving to Warner Bros. A key marketing gambit — revealing early that Gosling’s character encounters an alien — paid off by making the film feel accessible to families. QUOTE (McNulty): “When you have a great movie, that’s great. But there are a lot of times, the marketing can ruin a great movie. They really played that line, and it’s not an easy decision to make.” … QUICK TAKE: Amazon’s first genuine box office hit was greenlit by executives who now run Warner Bros. The studio is finally finding its footing — on someone else’s foundation.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent considerable energy Monday tracing the Linda-from-Arizona-to-Trump pipeline — and rightly so. But almost no one asked the harder structural question: if a single radio caller can trigger federal policy in 24 hours, what does that say about the deliberative processes that are supposed to stand between a caller’s brainstorm and a presidential directive? The chattering class treated the pipeline as a media story — a fun, alarming case study in Fox’s influence. Will Sommer came closest to the real story with his payola reporting. But even he framed it as a corruption story rather than an institutional one. The question no one asked: has the conservative media ecosystem become so fused with the executive branch that it now functions as a de facto policy advisory body — and if so, who elected it?

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

The Bulwark | Will Sommer — On a day when every newsletter was writing about conservative media’s influence over the White House, Sommer was the only one who brought receipts. His reporting on the FBI-seized spreadsheet documenting payments to conservative bloggers — a document introduced in a criminal trial last July that no one had reported on until now — reframed the Linda-from-Arizona story from a quirky media anecdote into something with a paper trail. Original reporting on a day dominated by aggregation and analysis is its own form of public service.

The Bottom Line

The Linda-from-Arizona story traveled so fast because the pipeline it exposed isn’t new — it’s just newly visible. Conservative media’s influence over this White House has been documented, discussed, and largely shrugged at for years. What Monday’s coverage revealed is that the newsletter class still treats that pipeline as a curiosity rather than a structural fact. When influence over the most powerful office in the world can be purchased for $500 — as Sommer’s spreadsheet suggests — the story isn’t about Linda. It’s about what kind of information ecosystem produces a government that listens to her.